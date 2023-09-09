It’s not too early to start planning for Holiday gift-giving, and saving money is always a bonus too. Let the OSU Extension Service and OHCE help you jump start those plans! Join us online Tuesday, October 3 at 7pm as Extension Specialists and OHCE members demonstrate some super-easy home-made gifts in their event, “Jars of Holiday Fun.” As the name suggests, these gifts start with an empty jar, but, of course, we will fill those jars with some wonderful ideas for gifting.
It’s a free event, you don’t even have to leave home. All you need is your tablet or computer and you’re set. You will, however, need to have access to “Zoom” which is easy to obtain by going to zoom.us on your computer or by downloading to your mobile device from your app store.
Our line-up for the event includes Kathy Langley and Tammy Elliott, OHCE members from Cleveland County, who will share a dry cookie mix recipe that look great in a jar. They will also bake those cookies for us and show us a lovely way to present the baked cookies.
Payne County OHCE member, Kathie Tanner will make a pin cushion topper for her sewing kit in a jar gift. Virtual OHCE Advisor Suzette Barta will demonstrate a Holiday-scented hand scrub in a jar.
Finally, and most importantly, OSU Extension’s Food Safety Specialist, Christi Evans will be on hand to advise us on how to keep those jars safe for food presentation.
This season’s hottest entertainment trend is the charcuterie board. OSU Extension has many talented Family and Consumer Science educators, and a fan-favorite is Debbie Sharp from Murray County. Debbie is going to give us some tips for impressing our guests with our new charcuterie skills.
There are several ways to register for this virtual event. One is to find our event page on Facebook. Search for “Jars of Holiday Fun.” This bit.ly link will take you directly to the registration form: https://bit.ly/JARS. Or, you can contact your local county Extension office to get the link to register.
OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) is a county-based, statewide organization with a unique relationship with OSU Extension. Together, OHCE members and County Extension Educators work to make local communities more resilient by addressing local issues with science-based information from Oklahoma State University. OHCE members also have a lot of fun learning together and serving their communities through various community service projects. You can learn more about OHCE at their website: ohce.okstate.edu. Follow Virtual OHCE on Facebook: facebook.com/virtualohce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.