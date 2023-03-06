EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the ninth article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Really? Meat, poultry, eggs, beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds, soy products are all in the protein foods group? Yes, protein comes from both plant and animal sources. Plant protein is usually less expensive than animal protein. It is healthy to eat a mix of proteins from plant and animal sources. Most of us eat more protein than we need. The table below shows how much protein is recommended and how much protein we get from different choices.
Each of these provides a 1-ounce MyPlate protein equivalent:
These amounts are appropriate for individuals who get less than 30 minutes per day of moderate physical activity beyond normal daily activities. Those who are more physically active may be able to consume more while staying within caloric needs.
Cooking more than a 2- to 3-ounce portion of meat per person encourages us to eat more than we need for good health. Because meat is often the most expensive part of the meal, filling up on meat can challenge your food budget. The amount to buy for your family depends on the amount of bone or fat the meat contains.
One pound serves 4 if it has no bones or fat: ground beef, stew meat, cubed steak, boneless ham, fish fillets, luncheon meat
One pound serves 3 if it has some bones and fat: pork chops, chuck roast, picnic ham, turkey parts, bone-in fish
One pound serves 2 when it has many bones or more fat: whole chickens and turkeys, spare ribs, ham hocks.
Making hamburgers for your family of 3? Plan 1/4 pound per person or 3/4 pound for a family of 3. If you buy a pound package, either freeze 1/4 pound for another meal or cook it all and save one portion for another meal.
Serving a roast for 4 and needing to plan leftovers? Purchase enough for 8 servings, such as a chuck roast that is about 2½ pounds. Set aside the extra portions and serve only the amount to be eaten at the meal.
Needing to stretch your meat and poultry between meals? Practice your meat-stretching artistry.
• Mix meats with beans, lentils, rice, pasta, and vegetables.
• Use beans or a mixture of beans and ground beef in tacos.
• Make stir fry and use only 1/2 to 3/4 as much as in a typical meat serving.
• Add rice to meatballs; breadcrumbs or oatmeal to meatloaf.
Can’t decide whether to use dried or canned beans?
• Both canned and dried beans make good meat substitutes and provide the same amount of fiber, protein, and other nutrients.
• Dried beans are less expensive but take more planning to use.
• Buy no salt added canned beans to reduce sodium intake.
Are you watching for sale prices?
Check store ads to see what meats are on sale and base meals on them.
Stock up—if you have the freezer space to do so. Meat and poultry, including unopened vacuum packages, can be frozen in their original supermarket packaging.
If storing more than a month or two, place the store package inside a freezer-weight plastic bag or overwrap it with airtight heavy-duty foil, plastic wrap, or freezer paper; label with contents and date.
Have you considered rinsing high-fat ground beef to reduce fat? Buying ground beef with a high percentage of fat is usually less expensive per pound but it yields less meat. However, you can save with the cheaper ground beef if you rinse and drain it after browning.
Follow these easy steps to remove excess fat when cooking ground beef for spaghetti sauce or other uses.
Put cooked meat in a colander that is set over a large glass bowl.
Fill a large cup with hot water and pour over the meat. Let drain.
Use rinsed beef as desired (or freeze for later use).
Chill the bowl of wastewater. Remove resulting fat layer, wrap in newspaper and discard in trash. Remaining water can be poured down the drain.
Tips for storing and discarding fresh meat and eggs.
Fresh meat and eggs should be stored in the refrigerator. Eggs will keep in the refrigerator for three weeks after their sell by date. When storing fresh meat in your refrigerator, put it on the lowest shelf on a plate. This way if it leaks, juices will not contaminate other foods.
Divide large packages of meat into smaller portions for freezing. It is safe to freeze meat or poultry directly in its supermarket wrapping but this type of wrap allows air to get in. Unless you will be using the food in a month or two, wrap these packages for long term storage using one of the following:
Plastic freezer bag
Heavy-duty foil
Plastic freezer wrap
Freezer paper
While raw ground meat stays fresh in the freezer for three to four months, larger pieces of meat like steaks or chops will be good for four to 12 months according to the USDA. At 0º F, frozen foods remain safe indefinitely but quality may be affected.
