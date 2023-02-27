EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the eighth article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Love all the treats associated with the bread (grain) group but struggling to decrease portions? Giving whole grain treats a try could help curb your cravings for the treats made with refined grains.
Grains have two subgroups: whole grains and refined grains.
Whole grains have the entire grain kernel, which includes the bran, germ, and endosperm. Some whole-grain examples are whole-wheat flour, bulgur (cracked wheat), oatmeal, and brown rice.
Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. This is done to give grains a finer texture and improve their shelf life. But it also removes dietary fiber, iron, and many B vitamins. Some examples of refined grain products are white flour, corn grits, white bread, and white rice.
Refined grains should be enriched. This means adding back certain B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid) and iron. However, fiber is not added back to enriched grains. Check the ingredient list on refined grain products. The word “enriched” should appear in the grain name.
Some food products are made from mixtures of whole grains and refined grains. Only foods that are made with 100% whole grains are considered a whole grain food.
How does one choose whole grains? There are many different types of bread to choose from at the store. Some may look like whole grain bread, even though they are not. There are three ways to find out if bread is mostly or all whole grain.
All whole grain breads will have a whole grain listed as the first ingredient on the ingredient list. Words to look for are whole-wheat, whole-wheat flour, oats, or barley.
Most bread that is 100% whole grain will have the words “100% whole grain” on the label.
Some whole grain breads will have a whole grain stamp.
This stamp was developed by the Whole Grains Council as an easy way to choose foods that are made with whole grains. The 100% stamp indicates that all the grains in the bread are 100% whole grains.
The basic stamp indicates that at least half the grains in the bread are whole grains.
Daily Recommendation Daily minimum amount of whole grains
Children
2-3 years old: 3 ounce equivalents4-8 years old: 5 ounce equivalents
2-3 years old: 1.5 ounce equivalents4-8 years old: 2.5 ounce equivalents
Girls
9-13 years old: 5 ounce equivalents14-18 years old: 6 ounce equivalents
9-13 years old: 3 ounce equivalents14-18 years old: 6 ounce equivalents
Boys
9-13 years old: 6 ounce equivalents14-18 years old: 8 ounce equivalents
9-13 years old: 3 ounce equivalents14-18 years old: 4 ounce equivalents
Women
19-30 years old: 6 ounce equivalents31-50 years old: 6 ounce equivalents51+ years old: 5 ounce equivalents
19-30 years old: 3 ounce equivalents31-50 years old: 3 ounce equivalents51+ years old: 3 ounce equivalents
Men
19-30 years old: 8 ounce equivalents31-50 years old: 7 ounce equivalents51+ years old: 6 ounce equivalents
19-30 years old: 4 ounce equivalents31-50 years old: 3.5 ounce equivalents51+ years old: 3 ounce equivalents
These amounts are appropriate for individuals who get less than 30 minutes per day of moderate physical activity beyond normal daily activities. Those who are more physically active may be able to consume more while staying within calorie needs.
In general, a one-ounce equivalent is:
1 slice of bread
½ of an English muffin
1 cup of ready-to-eat cereal
1 4½-inch pancake
1 6-inch tortilla
7 square or round saltines or snack crackers
½ cup of cooked rice, cooked pasta, or cooked cereal
How does one spend smart on bread? Look for whole grains. Whole grain products may cost a few cents more, but the added nutritional value makes them a smart buy. Use these clues to make sure you get the whole grain you pay for.
Choose products with whole grains listed as the first ingredient. Whole wheat, whole rye, whole grain corn, whole grain oats, brown rice, wild rice.
Do not be fooled by color. Caramel coloring may be added to give some bread products the appearance of being whole grain.
Read the nutrition facts label. Whole grain products generally have at least 3 grams of fiber per serving.
Consider being patient and experiment. If your family prefers, or currently eats refined bread and crackers, start with products that list both whole wheat and enriched flour.
Try the store brand. Do a blind taste test to see if your family can really tell the difference. They may be requesting foods because of something they saw on TV or in someone else’s lunchbox.
If your family insists on “instant” oatmeal, you can offer them something healthier and less expensive that is just as fast. Doctor up quick-cooking oatmeal with a few extra ingredients like fruit (fresh or dried), cinnamon, cocoa or nuts.
Prepare rice and noodle side dishes with your own seasonings. Mixes can be convenient, but they typically cost more and are higher in sodium than recipes made at home. Add your favorite flavorings to instant brown rice or whole wheat pasta for a healthier dish in the same amount of time. If you want to use a packaged rice or noodle dish, use half of the seasoning packet to cut down on sodium.
Consider popcorn for a whole grain snack: Compared to other snack foods, it’s low in calories, high in fiber, and is a bargain if you use a hot-air popper or a pan on the stove. A half-cup of kernels makes about eight cups of popcorn.
Consider shopping at a day-old bread store. Check the prices and stock up if you have freezer space. Prices can be at least one-third to one-half less than the grocery store.
Protect your investment by storing bread wisely. Store bread that you will use soon in an airtight container at room temperature. Freeze the rest in airtight packaging and use within six months. Do not refrigerate, this draws moisture out of bread, so it becomes stale more quickly. Use nearly stale bread for French toast, stuffing, breadcrumbs, or croutons.
Making any plans to change eating and spending habits?
Next week we will shop for proteins. Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Enjoy safe and healthy cooking!
