EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Have a sweet tooth? Usually this time of year, we eat lots of chocolate or candy valentines. Perhaps we need to help our sweet tooth by eating more fruit than chocolate or candy, hence a healthier heart for Valentine’s Day.
For a healthy diet, we need to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. However, it can be a challenge to figure out what a variety looks like and how many fruits and vegetables are needed.
Fruits are sweet treats that are also super nutritious. They include many of the vitamins we need as well as fiber. They come in every color of the rainbow, and it is important to choose a variety because different colors contain different nutrients. Typically, the darker the color is, the more nutrition.
The following daily recommendations for fruit are appropriate for individuals who get less than 30 minutes per day of moderate physical activity. Those who are more physically active may be able to consume more while staying within calorie needs. In general, one cup of fruit counts as 1 small whole fruit or 1 cup of 100% fruit juice or ½ cup of dried fruit.
Children:
2-3 years old: 1 cup
4-8 years old: 1 to 1.5 cups
Girls:
9-13 years old: 1.5 cups
14-18 years old: 1.5 cups
Boys:
9-13 years old: 1.5 cups
14-18 years old: 2 cups
Women:
19-30 years old: 2 cups
31-50 years old: 1.5 cups
51+ years old: 1.5 cups
Men:
19-30 years old: 2 cups
31-50 years old: 2 cups
51+ years old: 2 cups
PACK AND GO
When it is snack time, grab an apple or orange, or plastic bag filled with cherries or grapes. Fruit can be as convenient as chips or cookies if you plan just a bit.
Consider all forms of fruit
Fresh
Purchase fruit in season for best price and quality; consider freezing extra fruit if time and space allow.
Choose the smaller size when buying apples, oranges, bananas, and other individual fruits that are sold by the pound. The smaller size fruits are closer to the 1 cup serving size, which helps with portion control.
Pre-cut fruit is at least 3 times more expensive and spoils faster.
Consider price and personal philosophy when deciding whether to buy organic fruits. They tend to cost more, and research has not proven them to be nutritionally superior.
Canned
Choose juice or water-packed varieties.
Watch for sale prices and stock up.
Use coupons and/or select the generic brand.
Use unit pricing; individual-size containers can cost twice as much.
Dried
Monitor portion size: ½ cup of dried fruit is a 1 cup fruit equivalent.
Make your own snack packs by measuring ½-cup amounts into plastic bags or small containers.
Compare brands and package sizes using unit pricing.
Raisins are generally the least expensive dried fruit, but even other dried fruits can be a smarter alternative to candy or cookie snacks.
Juice
Check labels and buy 100% juice instead of “drinks” or “punches”.
Frozen concentrate generally provides more servings per dollar than other juice choices.
Add lemon or lime slices to chilled water for an alternative thirst quencher.
Fruit juice should contribute no more than ½ your daily fruit servings.
Check before you buy:
Hold the bag or carton up and look at the bottom for smashed or moldy fruit. The packaging should protect the product.
Treat with care at home:
Use fresh items first; have an immediate plan for using fresh berries and cherries, which can spoil quickly.
Wash fruit under clean, running water and drain.
Do not wash berries or cherries until ready to use.
Most fruits will keep a week when refrigerated, but quality declines over time.
Monitor supplies
Cut up blemished or damaged fruit for salads or snack cups.
Freeze fruit if it will not be eaten within a few days.
Write a purchase date on canned and frozen packages and use the oldest ones first.
Add nearly-too-ripe fruit to yogurt or use in smoothies, muffins, cobblers, or crisps.
What can you buy for a dollar? A common misconception is that “fruit is too expensive”. The truth depends on how foods are compared. When consider nutrition as well as cost, fruit is a bargain- and makes a great choice for snacks and desserts.
Food Item
Servings/Unit
Cost
What can you buy for about a $1.00?
Apples
3 medium per pound
$1.31 per pound
2 apples
Bananas
3 medium per pound
$.63 per pound
4 bananas
Grapes
3 cups per pound
$2.44 per pound
1 cup of grapes
Kiwis
5 per pound
$.75
1 kiwi
Oranges
3 medium per pound
$1.49
1 orange
Pears
3 medium per pound
$1.62
1 pear
Orange juice
6 cups per 12- ounce can of concentrate
$2.48
1 cup
Raisins
15- ounce box (2 ½ cups)
$2.92
1 cup
Candy bar
1 2.07 oz bar
$3.48
1 bar
Chips
6.3 oz (Pringles®)
$2.69
½ canister
Making any plans to change eating and spending habits?
Next week we will shop for vegetables. Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Enjoy safe and healthy cooking!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.