EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Smart shopping habits can cut costs and increase the nutritional value of meals. Spending wisely in the dairy aisle means buying the most calcium for your dollar.
According to MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, individuals aged nine and up need three servings of dairy daily. Each serving provides approximately 300 mb of calcium.
Daily recommendations of dairy
Children
2-3 years old: 2 cups
4-8 years old: 2.5 cups
Girls
9-13 years old: 3 cups
14-18 years old: 3 cups
Boys
9-13 years old: 3 cups
14-18 years old: 3 cups
Women
19-30 years old: 3 cups
31-50 years old: 3 cups
51+ years old: 3 cups
Men
19-30 years old: 3 cups
31-50 years old: 3 cups
51+ years old: 3 cups
When shopping for dairy products remember these tips:
Check that products requiring refrigeration are cold when you purchase them in the store.
Make the dairy aisle one of the last stops in your shopping trip so the items do not become warm in the cart.
Refrigerate all dairy products within two hours of purchase. Store milk in the refrigerator’s main compartment; it is colder than the door.
Refrigerate all cheeses in their original packaging until opened.
Wrap cheese tightly after use to prevent mold from growing.
Store dairy products for only the recommended amount of time – use the date on the package as a guide.
Milk generally stays fresh for one week after opening if it is kept refrigerated at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and the container is closed.
Do not return unused milk or cream to the original container.
SPEND SMART: STRATEGIES FOR MILK
Compare unit prices—Larger containers tend to be the best buy
One gallon @ $3.48 = 16 cups = $.21 per cup
One half-gallon @ $1.99 = 8 cups = $.25 per cup
One quart @ $1.59 = 4 cups = $.40 per cup
PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT
The “Sell-By” date is the last day the grocery store should sell the milk. You should buy the milk on or before this date. Milk generally holds its quality for 1 week after opening if it is kept refrigerated at 40°F or lower and the container is closed. Check refrigerator temperature. Store milk in main compartment; it is colder than door shelves. Do not leave containers out during meals.
SWITCH TO SKIM
A family of four who changes from whole milk to skim milk could save $8 to $11 per week and shave off 5,040 calories and 518 grams of fat. If your family does not like skim milk, try mixing it with the milk you buy now and gradually increase the amount of skim milk you add.
PLAN SHOP COOK SPEND SMART: STRATEGIES FOR CHEESE
Compare unit prices and be flexible. Because cheese is packaged in many sizes and forms, it is especially useful to base buying decisions on the unit price (in this case: the price per ounce). Divide the package cost by the number of ounces in the package (as shown in the examples) to find the best buy. Stock up on sale-priced items. Check the use-by date and consider your refrigerator or freezer capacity. Cheese can be frozen if you do not mind its tendency to become crumbly. Adjust recipes. Try using only half as much or sprinkle shredded cheese over the top of a salad or casserole instead of using it as a main ingredient.
SPEND SMART: STRATEGIES FOR YOGURT
Check the cost of convenience. If you like the convenience of single-size cartons, watch for sales. Otherwise, larger cartons are generally cheaper when you compare the price per ounce. Add your own fruit. Fruit-flavored varieties may cost more and include jam-like fruit that adds extra sugar. Also, the sweetened fruit replaces some of the yogurt in the carton so you get less of the calcium-rich yogurt. Try buying plain or vanilla yogurt and adding your own fruit.
Next week we will shop for fruit. Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Enjoy safe and healthy cooking!
