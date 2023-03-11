EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the tenth article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Do you take time to read the Nutrition Facts labels when shopping? Majority of us are always in a hurry and do not take the time to read the rather lengthy labels. However, conditioning ourselves to read them can improve our health as well as benefit our wallet.
The Nutrition Facts label includes a lot of information to help you make healthy choices.
Food packages often feature words and claims that can be misleading. If you know the definitions of those words, you can avoid being misled or confused by package claims. Here are a few common words you may see on food packages:
Organic
This word has a legal definition regulated by law. For foods to be labeled as organic, they must be grown and processed with minimal synthetic materials. For a product to claim to be organic, it must be certified by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Natural
This word has no legal definition. Food companies can call any food natural if it does not contain added color, artificial flavors, or synthetic substances.
Unprocessed
This word means that the food has not undergone a process to change its character such as canning, freezing, or packaging. Unprocessed does not necessarily mean the food is healthy and some processed foods such as roasted nuts; pre-washed, bagged greens, and frozen veggies are all healthy foods. Look at the ingredients list and Nutrition Facts label to decide if it’s a healthy choice for you.
Made with Whole Grain
This is a misleading claim as it can mean there is just a tiny bit of whole grain included.
Whole Grain
To claim to be whole grain, a product must include at least eight grams of whole grain per serving. A product can claim to be 100% whole grain if it includes 16 grams of whole grain per serving.
How about checking the dates on food? Do we take the time to check dates on foods? As supply changes continue to change, many consumers are wondering what the difference is of dates on foods.
Use By, Best if Used By, Best By, Best Before
These “use-by” and “best” dates are generally found on shelf-stable products such as ketchup, salad dressings, and peanut butter. The date, which is provided by the manufacturer, tells you how long the product is likely to remain at its absolute best quality when unopened. It is not a safety date. Examine the product to gauge the quality after the date and discard foods that have developed an off odor, flavor, or appearance.
Sell-by
Most sell-by dates are found on perishables like meat, seafood, poultry, and milk. The date is for stores to know how long they can display a particular product. You should buy a product before the sell-by date. But you can still store it at home for some time beyond that date, as long as you follow safe storage procedures. For example, milk that has been continuously refrigerated can be consumed for about a week after you bring it home, even if the sell-by date expires during that time.
Expires on
The only place you’re likely to see this type of data is on baby formula and some baby foods, which are the only food products the federal government regulates with regard to dating. Always use the product before this expiration date has passed.
Stamped Dates on Packages
Products like bagged salad greens, bread, and pre-cut vegetables often feature a date stamped on the package. This date is to help the store determine how long to display the product for sale. It can also help the purchaser know the time limit to purchase or use a product at its best quality. It is not a safety date.
Over the last few months, the articles have covered tracking your spending, meal planning, tips on shopping each grocery aisle to reading the food label. So, get to shopping healthy foods for your budget as we start organizing your kitchen next week.
