Do you ever find yourself browsing the magazines at store checkout lines and thinking, “I need that new kitchen gadget or equipment”? Problem is, how and where do you store it? It is important to decide what is really needed to equip and our kitchens and what is extra.
Having the things, you need in your kitchen where and when you need them makes cooking easier and more fun. Some things in our kitchens are necessary; we use them every day. Other items like waffle irons, special pans, or blenders are usually not necessary. If you have a small kitchen, stick to the items that you use every day.
Basic kitchen items to have:
• Measuring: Measuring spoons, dry measuring cups, liquid measuring cup
• Cutting: Paring knife, chef knife, cutting boards, can opener
• Mixing: Mixing bowl, mixing spoon, rubber spatula
• Cookware: Skillet, saucepan, casserole dish, pot holder, baking sheet, food thermometer, spatula
• Draining: Colander, slotted spoons
• Handy Extras: Blender, rolling pin, stock pot, cooling rack, whisk, muffin tin, slow cooker, tongs, mixer
A well-organized refrigerator can help you save time and money. You save time on preparing meals because you can easily find the foods you need. You save time on making grocery lists because you can easily see what foods are low or gone. You can save money by preventing food spoilage.
How to organize your refrigerator:
1. Remove everything.
2. Throw out food that has spoiled or expired and leftovers more than four days old.
3. Put perishables, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, meat, and eggs, in a cooler.
4. Wash all shelves, drawers, and walls with hot soapy water. Rinse with clean, hot water and let air dry. Replace drawers and shelves once they are dry.
5. Make sure the refrigerator temperature is 40ºF or below, so your food is safe to eat.
6. Group similar foods together as you put them back in the refrigerator.
a. Fruits and vegetables go in the crisper drawers.
b. Deli meats and cheeses go in the deli drawer.
c. Raw meats go on a plate on the lowest shelf, so they do not drip onto other foods.
d. Milk and eggs go in the back of the refrigerator, so they stay coldest.
e. Leftovers should be labeled with their name and the date and can be grouped together on a shelf. Put the oldest leftovers in the front as a reminder to use them first.
f. Sauces and condiments go in the door.
Kitchens are a place where families can learn and grow together so it is important to keep everyone in your kitchen safe. The tips below will help you be more aware of the safety in your kitchen and prevent accidents and injuries.
Tips to do before cooking:
• Roll up sleeves.
• Tie back long hair.
• Avoid oversized clothing.
• Wash hands with soap and warm water and dry them well. Wet hands can be slippery.
• Have children use a lower surface like a table or step up on a sturdy stool if they cannot reach the counter.
• Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating. Use cool running water, there is no need for soap or cleaners.
• Make sure the floor is clear of toys or any other items that could cause someone to trip.
Tips for during cooking:
• Wipe up spills as they happen.
• Use oven mitts to handle food on the stove, in the oven or in the microwave. Turn all handles on pots and pans inward and away from the stove’s edge where they could get caught on clothing or grabbed by a child.
• Remain near the stove when something is cooking. You need to keep an eye on it to avoid burning, boiling over or fires.
• Always pick up knives by the handle; children should not use sharp knives without an adult nearby; when cutting, always cut away from your body.
• Keep all electrical cords away from oven, stove, and sink.
• Keep paper towels, dish towels and potholders away from the stove top so they do not catch on fire.
• Unplug the toaster and let it cool before retrieving trapped food.
• For microwave cooking, use only microwave-safe dishes and allow food to rest 3 minutes before eating.
• Put milk, yogurt, lunch meat, hard-cooked eggs and other perishable foods back into the refrigerator as soon as you are done using them. Germs grow quickly in foods that are not stored properly.
• Throw out foods that have mold spots on them.
• Keep drawers and cabinets closed when not in use to avoid injury or spills.
Tips for after cooking:
• Check oven and all burners to make sure they are off.
• Do not put knives in a sink full of water; someone could reach in and cut themselves. Wash each knife individually to avoid cuts.
• Always put cooked food on a clean plate.
Fire Safety Tips:
• Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove. The leading cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking.
• Keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen. Use it for all kitchen fires.
• If you do not have an extinguisher and the fire is small enough to smother with a lid, do so. Turn off the burner. If the flames grow or spread, leave the house immediately and call 911. Never put water on a grease fire, it will make the fire worse.
• Never add water to a pan with hot oil. It will splatter and could burn someone.
• If you get burned, go to the sink, and run the burned area under cool, running water for 10 to 15 minutes or until the pain eases. If the burn begins to blister, cover it loosely with sterile gauze or a clean cloth. Seek medical attention for severe burns or burns larger than 3 inches.
Enjoy safe and healthy cooking!
This article is from a series of lessons entitled, “Spend Smart, Eat Smart” from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. For more tips and videos visit https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/
