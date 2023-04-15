EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 13th article of a series.
Over the last few months, the articles have covered tracking your spending, meal planning, tips on shopping each grocery aisle to reading the food label, organizing your kitchen space, reducing food waste and more.
Planned-overs are leftovers you plan into your weekly menu. Planned-overs are great for days when you will not have much time to prepare a meal.
If you have a day off or an evening free, you save yourself time later in the week by making extra food for another day when you are short on time.
• On shopping day, prepare some things right away when you get home from the grocery store or that night once the children are in bed.
• Make an entire meal, such as casserole, a soup or a meatloaf.
• Prepare extra ingredients that can be included in recipes later in the week:
• Chop up vegetables or fruits.
• Steam or roast vegetables.
• Cook rice or noodles.
• Cook beans.
• Cook ground beef, roast meat or poultry, or grill meat or poultry.
• Grate cheese.
• Planned- overs can be used for any meal- breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Dinner Menu Ideas using Planned Overs
Week 1
• Monday- Baked potatoes with meatloaf (make extra baked potatoes for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday)
• Tuesday- Stuffed potatoes or twice baked potatoes
• Wednesday- Scrambled eggs with baked hash browns
• Thursday- Potato soup
• Friday- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and pasta salad (chop and slice extra vegetables and cook extra pasta for Saturday and Sunday)
• Saturday- Chicken club salad
• Sunday- Minestrone soup
Week 2
• Monday- Whole meal salad (make extra eggs for Tuesday; chop and slice extra vegetables for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and shred extra cheese for Wednesday and Thursday)
• Tuesday- Creamy egg salad sandwiches
• Wednesday- Pita Pockets
• Thursday- Build your own omelet
• Friday- Sweet and sour rice (make extra chicken for Saturday and brown rice for Sunday)
• Saturday- Raman noodle skillet
• Sunday- Taco rice salad
Remember prepared dishes will last only four days in the refrigerator. Think ahead, if you will not be able to use them within four days, freeze them now instead of letting them spoil- reduce food waste!
So, get to planning your healthy meals and planned-overs! Your budget health will thank you! Stay tuned to next week as we start learning the language of cooking.
