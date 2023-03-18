EDITOR’S Note: This is the eleventh article of a series that will continue over the next few months
Food waste is a big problem in the United States. According to Feeding America, 25-40% of the food grown, processed, and transported in the US will never be eaten. Food is the number one source of solid waste in American landfills. Food waste is not only bad for the environment, but it also means wasted money for your family.
There are steps you can take to keep waste to a minimum at your home.
1. Plan meals and snacks carefully
Buy what you need and make a point of using any perishable foods like fresh fruits and vegetables before they spoil. Don’t know what to do with your leftovers?
2. Be food safe
Store food appropriately and keep perishable products at a safe temperature. Keep your refrigerator at or below 40º F. Store raw meats in a container or dish to prevent juices from leaking.
3. Check for quality
Check the dates on foods when you’re shopping. If you purchase meat or other perishables with a short use by date, plan to cook or freeze them quickly.
4. Stay organized
Keeping your refrigerator and cupboards organized will help you prevent waste. You’ll be more aware of what is in it and what needs to get used quickly. Arrange supplies so the oldest items are in front so you will see and use them first. Use see-through storage containers for leftovers. Label, date, and freeze them in meal-size servings. Always check your leftover supply when meal planning so you can work them into your plan.
5. Freeze what you can
The National Center for Home Food Preservation has tools to help you decide what to freeze and how to do it in a way that maintains the food’s quality and safety.
6. Donate
If you have non-perishable food that is not expired, but your family can’t use it, donate it to your local food pantry.
Freezing leftovers is easy to do and it simplifies meal planning and preparation. Freeze some leftovers for a quick and easy meal if you know you will be short on time next week or next month.
Almost any food can be frozen. If you are making a recipe that doubles easily, if you have more leftovers than you anticipated, or if you would like to save a small portion of leftovers for later, freezing is a good option.
• A large amount of frozen leftovers can be thawed and re-heated for an entire family meal when you know you will not have much time to prepare a meal.
• A small amount of frozen leftovers can be packed for a lunch.
• A leftover piece of meat, or extra vegetables, fruit, or grains can be frozen and thawed later to save some time in preparing a meal.
Packaging leftovers properly prevents freezer burn and drying out. It also reserves the flavor, texture, and color of the food.
• If freezing individual portions of meat, stack them between layers of freezer paper before wrapping.
• Store leftovers in plastic freezer bags. For best quality, make sure that there is little air left in the bag and the seal is airtight.
• Some plastic and glass containers are safe for freezing. These are good options for freezing leftover soup or casseroles.
• Label and date all leftovers so you know what is in the package.
• Keep Leftovers safe to eat.
• Wrap and store leftovers quickly so they are not out at room temperature too long.
• Choose a location in your freezer for your leftovers—possibly in a freezer basket or a clear plastic container so they do not get overlooked. Use the leftovers within 3-4 months.
• Thaw leftovers in the refrigerator, in cool water, or in the microwave
Food waste is a big problem in the United States. According to USDA, 30-40% of the United State’ food supply is wasted. The average family of four in the United States loses $1,500 each year in food waste. Imagine what your family could do with an additional $1500 per year.
Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation in being one of the most wasteful states when it comes to food. Sadly nearly 5% of food waste being sent to landfills is food in its original packaging. Food waste is not only harmful to the environment, but it also means wasted natural resources and wasted money for you.
Ready to learn steps to keep food waste to a minimum in your home?
PLAN
• Stay organized. Arrange supplies so the oldest items are in front so you will see and use them first. Use see-through storage containers for leftovers. Label, date, and freeze them in meal-size servings.
• Plan meals and snacks. This will help you determine what you need to buy and ways you can use up food you have on hand, including leftovers. Make leftovers fun by making them part of a new dish.
• Check what you have on hand. Check your refrigerator, freezer, and cupboard for foods that need to be used up and include in your meal plan.
• Plan for leftovers. For example, if you are making a big pot of spaghetti on Monday, work it into your menu plan later in the week to be sure it doesn’t go to waste.
• Make a grocery list. Write the item and the amount you need so you buy what you can use before it spoils.
SHOP
• Buy only what you need. If you buy extra food that is on sale, have a plan for how to use it or how you will store it for future use.
• Check the dates on foods. If you purchase meat or other perishables with a use by date coming up soon, plan to cook or freeze them quickly.
• Shop the dairy aisle last. This will help prevent the items from becoming too warm in the cart and causing them to spoil faster.
COOK
• Save damaged fruit. Cut up blemished or damaged fruit for salads or snack cups.
• Use up ripe fruit. Add nearly too-ripe fruit to yogurt or use in smoothies, muffins, cobblers, or crisps.
• Create a ready-for-soup container. Label a container with a lid or a freezer bag and add raw or cooked vegetable scraps. Remember to include things like vegetable trimmings and leftover cooked vegetables.
• Use nearly stale bread. It’s great for French toast, stuffing, breadcrumbs, or croutons.
• Stretch protein foods. To use up leftover meat or beans, mix them with rice, pasta, or vegetables or use them in soup.
FOOD Storage Tips
Store food appropriate and keep perishable products at a safe temperature. Keep your refrigerator at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dairy
• Refrigerate all dairy products within two hours of purchase. Store milk in the refrigerator’s main compartment; it is colder than the door.
• Refrigerate all cheeses in their original packaging until opened. Wrap cheese tightly after use to prevent mold from growing.
• Milk generally stays fresh for one week after opening if it is kept refrigerated at 40ºF or lower and the container is closed.
Fruits and Vegetables
• Use fresh items first; have an immediate plan for using fresh berries, cherries, and salad greens that can spoil quickly.
• Freeze fresh fruit if it will not be eaten soon.
• Store vegetables and fruits in separate drawers in the refrigerator to protect them from bruising and to help control moisture. In general, fruits like low humidity and vegetables like high humidity.
• If you can’t use all your cooked veggies, they can be frozen in an airtight container.
Grains
• Store bread you will use soon in an airtight container at room temperature. Freeze the rest in airtight freezer packaging and use within six months. Storing bread in the refrigerator can cause it to dry out.
• Whole grain products like whole-wheat pasta and brown rice can be stored in the cupboard at room temperature. Whole-wheat flour is best kept in the freezer. It can go rancid if it is stored at room temperature for too long.
Protein
• Eggs will keep in the refrigerator for three weeks after their sell by date. Store eggs in the refrigerator’s main compartment; it is colder than the door.
• When storing fresh meat in your refrigerator, put it on the lowest shelf on a plate. This way if it leaks, juices will not contaminate other foods.
• If storing meat more than a month or two, place the store package inside a plastic freezer bag and overwrap it with airtight heavy-duty foil, plastic wrap or freezer paper. Label with contents and date. • Raw ground meat stays fresh in the freezer for 3 to 4 months, larger pieces of meat like steaks or chops will be good for 4 to 12 months. At 0º F, frozen foods remain safe indefinitely, but quality may be affected.
Over the last few months, the articles have covered tracking your spending, meal planning, tips on shopping each grocery aisle to reading the food label, organizing your kitchen space and more. So, get to shopping healthy foods and reduce food waste for your budget as we start learning the language of cooking next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.