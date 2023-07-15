A month ago, in an article, I covered soft skills in the workplace. In this article I will encourage the importance of soft skills throughout our lives.
Soft skills are the skills needed to get along with others in the workplace and in social settings. A person with good soft skills will be able to enter almost any setting and be accepted, get along well, be respected, be liked and be a leader.
A person with good soft skills seldom gets into confrontations with other people that could lead to harm to himself or others.
One great way to sum up soft skills for life is the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. In any situation, think of how you would like to be treated. Then treat other people that same way.
There are many different types of skills for life that can be thought of as “soft skills”. Here are a few:
1. Manners and having “tact”: Use your best manners with other people. Say please and thank you. Be mindful and think before you speak.
2. Be respectful: It doesn’t cost anything to be respectful to people, even if they are not being respectful to you. Be the bigger person…
3. Think about other people’s needs before your own. Do not insist on being first, being the “leader”, having your ideas come before others’. Let others take the lead sometimes, help them grow in their talents as well.
4. What you wear, your grooming and behavior reflect your respect for the situation and people present.
Coming to a meeting messy, or dirty reflects your attitude about the meeting and thought for those you are meeting with. Otherwise, one would put more effort to be dressed and groomed properly.
5. What does it mean to do the right think when no one is watching? Integrity. It also means honesty and fairness. A person with integrity has strong morals and will stand up for those morals even when others are against them or again when no one is watching.
6. Self-Motivation is the ability to do what needs to be done without external force making you do it. A person with self-motivation sets personal or work goals and then works toward reaching those goals.
7. Initiative is the ability to work without supervision and stay productively busy. A person with initiative looks around for what needs to be done in any setting, and then gets to work completing the task. A person with initiative doesn’t need someone else or an app to constantly remind them what to do.
8. Leadership is not just serving as an officer in a club. It is much more than that. It means you can influence others by teaching, directing, and managing individuals and groups. Good leaders are usually enthusiastic about the projects they take on. They should know the duties of their office and the goals of their club or workplace. A good leader is someone that others want to follow. That is why a good leader is someone with a high level of standards and ethics.
9. Servant leadership is also used sometimes while you are performing your leadership role by serving others. This is important when working with the public. Kindness, gentleness, consideration, and encouragement are traits of servant leadership. Many times, in volunteer situations we need to put on our “servant leader hat” and serve others humbly.
10. Positive attitude is contagious. Smile, be happy, pay a compliment (and mean it), look for the bright side of any situation, no complaining, think of others, have a good time when you are losing and always give more than you expect to get in return.
11. Time management- the ability to use time and get things done in a timely manner. An important skill to experience less stress in your life and not inconvenience others. Time management tools to use are a to-do list, a calendar, timer, wristwatch, or clock, set reminders/alarms, etc.
12. Financial management. Managing your money so that you can meet your needs and wants and save some for emergencies and retirement. Financial management for a group requires honesty, accuracy, and organization. One should have good knowledge of the rules pertaining to the paying of bills, writing receipts for each transaction and more.
In any group, whether it is a civic group, a church group, a family, or at work, these Soft Skills are important in getting along with others to work as a team. When you get along well with others, life is more pleasant, you are more productive and there is less stress and conflict.
Life opportunities or challenges can sometimes cause us to mess up along the way but doing your best to develop and use these skills will go a long way towards not only your own success but also your co-workers, your family, civic group’s and community’s success.
The Information contained in this article is from the research-based Extension program “Overcoming Obstacles.”
