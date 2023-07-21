Representatives David Smith (District 18) and Jim Grego (District 17) made presentations to Pittsburg County AARP Chapter members during the July meeting about the recent Legislative session. A lively question and answer session followed. Chapter members expressed their appreciation of both Representatives supporting the Caregivers Act as well as HB 2753 where the Attorney General shall establish and maintain a vulnerable, adult, abuse, neglect and exploitation registry of folks found guilt of those crimes.

The AARP Pittsburg County Chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month in Angel's Diner @ 10 am

Visitors are always welcome.