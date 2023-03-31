The Hon. Mike Hogan will be a co-recipient of the prestigious Judge of the Year.
The award is given annually by the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
Judge Hogan is the District Judge for Oklahoma Judicial District 18, consisting of Pittsburg and McIntosh Counties. He has served on the bench for seven (7) years serving first as a special judge until his election as District Judge in January, 2019.
Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. Membership is by invitation only. All members must have tried ten (10) jury trials to jury verdict as lead counsel.
ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers—equally balanced between plaintiff and defense—and judges spread among 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The ceremony will occur April 28, 2023, at The Mayo Hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
