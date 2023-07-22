A local group with the goal of reducing the feral cat population in McAlester revamped with organizers again asking for help from the community.
McAlester Catch and Release works to combat the feral cat population by fixing dozens of cats, fostering lots of kittens, and rescuing loads of felines since the group first began in 2019.
“We definitely have an overpopulation issue here in McAlester of cats and dogs and our main goal is to try and control the population humanely,” organizer Brandy House said. “A lot of times people will message us after their cat has already had two or three litters and that just contributes to the problem. We need to get these cats fixed before they begin the cycle of having more.”
House said the program took a brief hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and resumed this year after community members reached out to her about an overpopulation of cats being fed by a neighbor.
The group traps cats and then transports them to Patton Animal Hospital in McAlester or Happy Paws Smart Choice Spay and Neuter Clinic in Checotah. The cat is then fixed, given a rabies vaccine, and if needed, broad spectrum antibiotics.
Cats that are not considered adoptable are given a distinct ear notch and detailed photos are taken of the cat’s face for further identification purposes before being returned to the area where they came from to keep new cats from moving into the area.
Catch and release stops the breeding cycle, including mating behavior like roaming, yowling, spraying, and fighting.
House said a large majority of cat colonies in McAlester are within residential areas with a majority stemming from people feeding the cats.
“A lot of people don’t understand once you start feeding a cat colony, after you fed them for three days, they are yours and you have a responsibility to take care of them,” House said. “And that includes fixing them.”
She said the goal is to setup a spay and neuter clinic like the one in Checotah, which conducts approximately 100 surgeries a week, in the McAlester area with the current setback being finding a veterinarian willing to partner with the group and perform the surgeries.
“We just really need to find a vet that is willing to help us,” House said. “We have several volunteers, and we’ve got vet techs that are willing to donate their time. We want to offer a service to the community and just try and get the population under control because it is so bad; the number of animals that are dumped at the shelter on a daily basis. It’s just insane.”
House said despite the shelter’s best efforts to accommodate the current situation, tough choices to euthanize are made by the staff due to space and health reasons.
“Putting it on the shelter is completely unfair, because the shelter staff, they’re amazing. They advocate for the animals, they reach out to rescues and stuff, but they can’t control that people dump 30, 40, 50 animals on them any given day,” House said. “They only have 80 kennels, what are they supposed to do? It’s just not realistic.”
She is thankful for the donations that have came in from the community, but more help is needed in the form of cash donations and manpower.
“People can donate money, food, and supplies directly to Patton Animal Hospital; they have an account for us,” said House.
For more information, contact the group’s Facebook page “McAlester Catch and Release.” To donate to the group’s account at Patton Animal Hospital, call the vet’s office at 918-423-1960.
“We appreciate every person who has helped since the beginning of the program and are very excited to see the program continue now in 2023,” House said.
