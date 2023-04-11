McAlester Public Library is hosting an extended celebration in recognition of National Poetry Month.
Named Poetry Night, it’s set from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MPL on Thursday, April 13, said Library Assistant Manager Lacey Sudderth.
It includes special poetry readings and performances by MPL’s Poetry Club members. Local Author Cullen Whisenhunt will host a free poetry workshop and will do a live reading from his new book, Sudderth said.
Some Poetry Club members will also have books available for signings.
The event will be held in the library’s Whiteacre Room and will be free and open to the public.
“We will also have an open mic,” Sudderth said, for those who want to share their poetry.
“The library wants to support poetry because it is an artistic form of expression and encourages close reading and deep thinking,” said Sudderth. “By slowing down, the reader focuses on each word.”
Everyone who is interested in writing poetry, reading it or listening to poetry read aloud is encouraged to attend.
“We hope you join us on Thursday,” said Sudderth.
