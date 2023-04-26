Plans for upgrades and expansion of the McAlester Public Library have taken a couple of giant steps — including the pledge of another $1.5 million toward the project.
McAlester city councilors also agreed to accept property north of the library as a gift from the Friends of the McAlester Public Library to the city of McAlester.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull and David Beall of the Friends of the Library attended the Tuesday night council meeting in regard to gifting the property.
While addressing the council, Hull spoke of the latest major donation toward the McAlester Public Library renovation and expansion project.
“A new giver in town decided they would put in $1.5 million,” Hull said.
Hull said he could not publicly identify the giver at the time, but he expected an announcement would soon be forthcoming.
He also spoke earlier with the News-Capital regarding the expected announcement.
“Our thermometer is about to go up!” Hull said.
When joined with other donations and pledges, the newest pledge moves the total amount raised to $6.5 million, Hull said.
Plans call for the land donated to the city by the Friends of the Library to became the new parking and part of the new north entrance to the library when the expansion and renovations are complete.
Hull said the Friends of the Library is donating the property to the city of McAlester for the project.
“We’re asking that the city accept the gift from the Friends of the Library,” Hull told city councilors, explaining that the Friends were not asking for payment for the land.
City officials said the only cost to the city is for a filing fee expected to cost around $20 — and the city would be glad to cover it.
The newest $1.5 million donation joins three other major anchor donations for the McAlester Public Library project.
Major donations for the library began with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation.
Another $1.5 million pledge and donation from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System followed, along with a pledge and donation for an additional $1.5 million from the city of McAlester.
Plans call for the pledges to be paid at the rate of $300,000 per year for five years to reach the total amounts of $1.5 million each.
That brings the total from the now four major donors to $6 million, with the rest coming from individual and smaller group donations.
Additional pledges resulted from a private donation drive that kickstarted in November 2022 with a community event at the library.
That pledge drive remains underway. Anyone who would like to make a pledge can do so by contacting the McAlester Public Library.
Those involved in the fundraising campaign say they are confident the ongoing campaign will result in a new, improved MPL building in its current location at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue.
Since the drive began, some changes have been made to the initial renovation and expansion plans.
After the project did not obtain sought-after American Rescue Plan funds, officials modified some plans, including those for a balcony off the library mezzanine. While there will still be a balcony, plans call for it to now be off the main floor.
Projections for the original design reached as much as $11.5 million, before changes in architectural plans lowered the costs.
With some changes in the original plans, the construction schedule has been reset to the currently hoped-for target date of late fall 2023.
After construction starts, it’s estimated to take from 12-to-16 months to complete. That brings the new estimated completion date of spring, 2025, if everything goes as planned.
During the council meeting, Hull thanked the city councilors for supporting the McAlester Public Library expansion and renovation plans.
“We know you’re all big supporters of this project,” said Hull.
