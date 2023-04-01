Spring is the season of renewal and brings hopes for the year ahead — and our latest McAlester Living edition highlights those themes in our community.
This springtime edition of our magazine brings to light good things happening in our community, interesting stories, and provides a look ahead to events in our area.
Our cover story provides an in-depth look at massive renewal project at the McAlester Public Library.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull told a crowd this year that a renovation project will turn MPL into a state-of-the-art facility for everyone to enjoy — and he hopes the community will get involved.
“We want this to be truly a community library and we want each citizen to be able to to say ‘I had a part in this,’” Hull said.
This project is a perfect way to get involved and make an investment in our community and public education as SEOLS offers a bevy of services across southeast Oklahoma.
Momentum behind this project suggests it will happen this time after several attempts over the last two decades.
The renovation project is long-overdue and will build upon the ever-growing momentum in our community.
This magazine offers an inside look at the process — plus several interesting and good things happening in our community.
We go behind the scenes with local beekeepers, take an inside look at a local actor’s life, talk with the winners of national contest and more in this edition.
Hopefully everyone has as much fun reading as we did in reporting in our community.
