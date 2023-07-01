I
spend this time of year with family and friends grilling on a patio, taking a dip in the lake, and chasing a golf ball around the course.
And after years of working on my swing with training devices and updating my clubs, at least my grilling skills have moderately improved.
Summer around the McAlester area mostly brings warm weather and fun times with family and friends at the lake, so we thought it was fitting to turn our latest McAlester Living magazine into a Lake Edition.
But don’t worry, there won’t be any golf tips in this one.
Instead we will take a look at as many elements of lake life as we could fit in one magazine.
Our reporters spoke with people about some of the latest developments at Lake Eufaula, take a look at a restaurant with a stellar menu that overlooks the lake, and how local shops cater to people and their furry friends wanting to live a lake life.
The latest magazine details development in Eufaula stimulated by growth from people looking to more permanently live lake life and the local shops thriving from the boom in the area.
We also provide a look into local events that lake lifers can enjoy throughout the rest of the summer.
So for anyone looking to live lake life to the fullest, this one is for you.
