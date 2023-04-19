Members of the Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee heard about economic development prospects when the group held its quarterly meeting at City Hall.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Adam White noted the recent announcement that the Loren Cook Company plans to open a new manufacturing facility in McAlester.
“We do have two more we’re working on that we’re more likely than not to win,” White said.
He said the city of McAlester’s Economic Development department has had contact with eight industrial recruitment projects since September, 2022.
With the announcement that the Loren Cook Co. plans to open a McAlester manufacturing facility, White said the city still remains a strong contender for two industrial recruitment prospects.
He said the two industrial prospects have a total of 200 jobs when combined. He said process could come to fruition in the summer or fall of 2023.
White handed out a graph with numbers designating the number of economic development contacts.
He said he could not provide more information to LEAD Committee members at that point because of nondisclosure agreements.
During their quarterly meeting at McAlester City Hall on Tuesday, LEAD Committee members also heard about lower unemployment numbers in Pittsburg County.
White said Pittsburg County’s unemployment rate is trending lower when compared to previous months.
“We were at 5.3 percent,” White said looking back nearly a year to when he came on board as economic development director for the city of McAlester.
“Now we’re at 3 percent,” he said.
Except for a few brief months, White said “This is the first time we’ve been under 4 percent in about a decade.”
McAlester Mayor John Browne said a proposal for a Downtown Tax Increment Financing, or TIF District, is continuing to draw interest.
Browne said a meeting regarding the proposed Downtown TIF District is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Council Conference at City Hall.
Both White and Browne said the new Shops at McAlester Highway Shopping Center is also serving to draw shoppers and visitors to downtown McAlester.
Members also spoke about feeling vacant spots on the LEAD Committee and supported Mayor Browne’s suggestion to ask Lee Anderson of McAlester Radio to sit on the board as a small business representative.
He wants to be on the board,” Browne said. He said Anderson was formerly involved with the McAlester Economic Development Service.
The LEAD Committee consists of citizen volunteers whose purpose is to advise McALester city officials, including city councilors, on economic development matters.
Advice from the LEAD Committee members is non-binding upon the city council.
