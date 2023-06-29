Two Southeastern Oklahoma lawmakers say they've been told the accelerated closure of the Talihina Veterans Home is "on hold."
Members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted June 22 to speed up the closing of the Talihina Veterans Home. That gave veterans living in the Talihina facility 90 days to find a new state veterans home before the forced closure of the one in Talihina.
District 7 State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, and District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said they've been told the accelerated closure of the Talihina facility has been paused or placed on hold.
Hamilton issued a statement in which he said "Recently you've heard about the accelerated closure of the Talihina Veterans Home.
"After meetings and conversations with key leaders, those plans are on hold while the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) works closely with the Legislature to find a better solution."
Grego told the News-Capital on Thursday he spoke with Oklahoma Secretary of Veterans Affairs John Nash on Wednesday regarding concerns about the sped-up closing of the Talihina Veterans Center and the forced removal of veterans staying at the facility.
"He told me they've got it on pause," Grego said.
"It's a little bit of a win, because they got rid of the 90-day window," Grego said.
He said while he's a little leery about what might happen next, the situation seems much better this week than it did a week ago.
Asked if he was given anything in writing regarding the accelerated closure of the Talihina Veterans Home being placed on pause, Grego said he had not.
He said he hopes the commitments are kept.
"I've learned to trust, but verify," Grego said.
He said he was at the Talihina Veterans Home on Tuesday, and four veterans out of the total 36 who were living there last week had already been moved out of the facility. He said he was told another four were moved Wednesday.
Grego said he was told they were all veterans who "volunteered" to move after being told they'd have to find a new facility within 90 days following the Oklahoma Military Commission vote last week.
In his statement, Hamilton said "It is easy for competing priorities to become confused when the situation is tense and fluid, which this situation clearly is.
"We must always put our obligations to our veterans first," said Hamilton.
"To put it bluntly, we wouldn't even have this situation to consider were it not for the sacrifice and the service of these great Americans," Hamilton said. "They didn't let us down and we cannot let them down now."
Members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted unanimously during a June 22 special meeting in Oklahoma City to accelerate closure of the Talihina Veterans Home even though construction of a new veterans home in Sallisaw is not expected to be completed until October 2024. The 90-day notice given to the Talihina Veterans Home last week meant it was then projected to close its doors in October 2023.
Veterans at the Talihina facility were given the option of moving to one of the other currently-operating veterans homes in the state, located in Ardmore, Claremore, Clinton, Lawton, Norman and Sulphur. That meant Southeastern Oklahoma veterans now living in the Taihina Veterans Home now might be many miles away from their family members.
At the Talihina Veterans Home, Administrator Sarah Breshears said Thursday she could not comment on the matter and referred all queries to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs in Oklahoma City.
Phone calls from the News-Capital to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs were not returned Thursday as this story was being prepared for publication.
At the time of the vote to speed up closure of the Talihina facility, an Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs spokesperson said the agency was losing approximately a half-million a month on the Talihina facility.
Grego said Thursday that because veterans were no longer being moved into the facility because of the ongoing construction of the projected new veterans home in Talihina.
The original idea had been to keep the Talihina Veterans Home open until the completion of a new one in Sallisaw. Construction of the new Sallisaw facility is now behind schedule, with the state legislature appropriating an additional $10.9 million toward the project in May, with expectations another $10 million will be allocated.
