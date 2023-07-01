Wilburton will soon be alive with the sound of music.
The Latimer County Arts Council is performing its second summer musical with its production of “The Sound of Music,” in cooperation with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Music Library, at Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Mitchell Auditorium on July 7-9.
Latimer County Arts Council Director Ruth Askew Brelsford said she is excited about the production and believes it will rekindle a passion for arts in southeast Oklahoma.
“My dream is that we establish a summer musical here in Wilburton that draws talent from all over this five-county region but also draws audience,” Brelsford said. “And that we become so established and our quality is so high, which that is already in place, and that we have that every single year.
“I want us to become like Discovery Land was for Oklahoma,” she said.
“The Sound of Music” is based on Maria von Trapp’s 1949 memoir The Story of the Trapp Family Singers set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938. It inspired a musical with Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II composing the music, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
In the musical, Maria is deciding whether to become a nun and works as governess for a large family. She grows fond of the children and eventually falls in love with their widowed father, Captain von Trapp — who opposes the Nazis but is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy.
Captain von Trapp and Maria plan to flee Austria with the children in an adventurous musical that features classics like “Do-Re-Mi”, “My Favorite Things”, “Edelweiss”, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, and the title song “The Sound of Music.”
The original Broadway production opened in 1959 and won five Tony Awards. The 1965 film adaptation won five Academy Awards and starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
Brelsford said the production is significant to many people as a classic and family favorite — even being part of some family’s Christmas traditions.
“Which is interesting because it’s not even a Christmas show,” Brelsford said with chuckle. “But it’s just that meaningful to so many families.”
She attributed the production’s significance to part of the reason why some families have driven roughly 100 miles per night every week day except Wednesdays to practice over the past two months.
Brelsford said technical rehearsals started this week and she looks forward to seeing the final product.
“We have a lot of talent and I really feel good about it,” Brelsford said of the entire crew.
Brelsford is a former actress on several off-Broadway productions in the Tulsa area — like “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Waiting for Godot,” and many more.
She said her experience in theatre and her mentor, Dr. Nancy Vunovich, built a passion and appreciation for character study in bringing a role to life.
Brelsford challenged actors to learn more about the history and conflict leading up to and after World War II to make the production more authentic. A local priest also agreed to teach about the Catholic faith, proper Latin pronunciations, and more to help the actors accurately portray their characters.
“I’m a person who really believes that a musical is at its best when it’s sung well, but also acted well, so that we believe that human beings are expressing themselves in songs rather than just going from one song to the next,” Brelsford said.
Breslford is the director and her husband Les Brelsford is the music director. Cheryl Myers is the music assistant director, Charity Buxton and Wayne Vogt are the accompanists, Dottie Minshall is the choreographer, and Leila Aaron is the assistant to the director.
Kerri Strech plays Maria and Joseph Shaffer plays Captain von Trapp. The seven von Trapp children are played by Kyleigh Colson, Jasper Strech, Baileigh Milligan, Cara Loman, Robert Clayton, Baylee Downing, and Lilly Muncy. Hanna Truitt plays Elsa and Derek Hatridge plays Max.
Brelsford said more than 60 people from nine different towns in Latimer, Pittsburg, Haskell, Leflore, and Pushmataha Counties auditioned and a bevy of volunteers offered to help with set, costumes, props, lighting and sound.
Eastern Oklahoma State College and several businesses and civic organizations sponsored the production, and Brelsford credited the Oklahoma Arts Council and Latimer County Tourism for their partnership in making it possible.
“The Sound of Music” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. Tickets cost $10 at the door in cash or check.
Revenue goes toward supporting the Latimer County Arts Council, which offers arts workshops, events and resources for a bevy of age ranges.
“Our mission is to support, inspire and nurture the arts in Latimer County,” Brelsford said.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the Latimer County Arts Council or donating can contact the group in a comment or message on its Facebook page.
The council meets on the third Thursday each month in the basement meeting room of the First Methodist Church in Wilburton.
