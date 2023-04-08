The last day for the weekly AARP-provided assistance with income tax returns at the McAlester Public Library is approaching — but it won’t be on a Monday as usual.
That’s because the library is closed Monday for staff development.
“We will be here on next Tuesday, April 11, for our last day,” said Joe Ann Vermillion, a former AARP state president who serves as hostess/greeter for the tax assistance program.
“We won’t be here on Monday, April 10, because the library will be closed.”
AARP representatives are set to be at the McAlester Public Library from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 11 for the Tax Aide program sponsored by the AARP Foundation.
AARP offers the annual income tax return assistance to individuals and families regardless of age or income. The program does not include commercial tax returns.
Those seeking the assistance on completing their tax forms are not required to belong to AARP.
“It’s really a great service because you don’t have to be an AARP member to participate,” Vermillion said. She noted there is no charge to those who receive the tax assistance service.
Those seeking assistance need to bring proof of identity, such as a drivers license, birth certificate, passport, or some other type of identification, Vermillion said. They will also need to provide their Social Security number.
For electronic returns, those receiving the income tax return assistance also need to provide a savings or checking account number and their bank’s routing number.
Those assisting with the Tax Aide program last Monday included Victoria McKean and Gail Kendrick. Ordinarily two more assist, but they had to miss last Monday for different reasons.
“We’ve done 235,” McKean said around mid-day of the count since the program started this tax season.
Vermillion said AARP has always had an interest in helping people with their finances. She said the organization was started after its founder found a former teacher living in a chicken coop because of financial issues.
Those serving as tax aides are required to take training to participate in the program, Vermillion said.
“Of all the volunteer programs I’ve worked with, it’s the only one with such intense training,” she said.
Anyone interested in joining AARP can contact Member Services at 1-866-839-0463, said Vermillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.