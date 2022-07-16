Kylie Martin covered her face and stared in disbelief after hearing her name called as the next Miss McAlester.
The Oklahoma State University freshman said she was surprised to be named the 2023 Miss McAlester at Saturday's competition — but she is grateful for the opportunity to give back to her community.
”I want try to do as much as possible with the town,” Martin said. “They’ve raised me. It takes a village and I want to give back to my village and represent them well at Miss Oklahoma.”
Martin is a McAlester High School graduate and freshman at Oklahoma State University, where she is pursuing an architecture degree.
She said her teacher Ashley Gragg motivated her to look into architecture and she soon afterward started building toward pursuing a career in the field.
Martin has also danced for 12 years at Angie's Dance Plus in McAlester, giving her confidence in the talent portion of Saturday's contest at S. Arch Auditorium as she danced to "Young & Beautiful.”
Her social impact is “There's No Place Like Home- Building Homes for Families in Need” and she is the daughter of Fred and Tonya Ettner and Jeff Martin.
Martin will represent McAlester at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition. She also won $1,500 scholarship provided by Beta Iota of McAlester and $11,980 in scholarship offers from nine Oklahoma colleges.
She thanked the community for supporting her in pursuing the Miss McAlester crown.
"I love McAlester and I'm so glad they've helped me get here," Martin said. "I wouldn't have gotten here by myself."
The 2023 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000.
Competitors at this year's local competition received $24,100 in scholarships, $6,100 in cash scholarships and $18,300 in tuition waivers from nine Oklahoma colleges and universities.
Jadyn McKelvey was named the Miss McAlester first runner-up. The McAlester High School senior, who is the daughter of Sean and Leigh Ann McKelvey, performed a monologue and her social impact is “The Importance of Accessibly of Healthy Eating Habits.”
Also competing for the Miss McAlester crown were Rachel Eggleston, a junior at Mid-America Christian University, and Lauren Giacomo, a freshman at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Aubrey Bailey won the 2023 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen.
The Hartshorne High School freshman is the daughter of Laci Sewell and Kris and Stephanie Bailey. Her social impact is “Reach Out” and her talent was a dance to “Footloose.”
Also competing in the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen were Frink-Chambers eight-graders Brylee Leibfried and Sophie Eaton-Wansick, Eufaula High School junior Parris Wingo, and Hartshirne High School junior Joelea King.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
