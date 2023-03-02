Pittsburg County’s Annual Kids Fair Event is returning March 25, 2023, at the Southeast Expo in McAlester. Kids Fair, like many events, is returning following the COVID restrictions.
The planning committee is very excited of the event returning. It will be a great time for families and providers to reconnect and “Get on Board for Wellness” while learning of the services and resources available in our area.
The event began 28 years ago with a $300 grant written by Debra Garrard, former OSU Extension Family and Consumer Science Educator on behalf of the Pittsburg County Home Community Education Group.
Rachel Lockwood, currently the FCS Educator with OSU Extension Center, explained the tradition has broadened with outreach efforts to include children through 12 years of age, thus broadening the Baby Fair title to Kids Fair.
Over the years there have been over 45 booths from local service agencies to family activity groups available for families to visit and learn more on topics related to health, nutrition, safety, family resilience programs and more.
Health and safety area always hot topics at Kids Fair. Parents can obtain their child’s ID from McAlester Ammunition Plant, get up to date with vaccinations by the Oklahoma State Health Department’s Mobile Unit, enjoy a puppet show, learn what’s buzzing about bees and much, much more.
Hourly door prizes will be given throughout the event along with several grand prizes of assorted bikes and tickets for families to attend local events. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and become more aware of the services available to assist them in getting their families “On Board for Wellness.”
If your organization or business would like to participate in this year’s event, check out the registration guidelines forms.office.com/r/9PnfXZQcEW” https://forms.office.com/r/9PnfXZQcEW. If interested, complete the registration, or call the OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120 or check out the event’s Facebook page at “Kids Fair at Southeast Expo.”
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.