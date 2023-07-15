Hensley Kidd covered her smile in shock amid cheers as she became the third former teen winner to become crowned as Miss McAlester.
The Pittsburg High School senior previously won the 2022 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen title before hearing her name called as 2024 Miss McAlester on Saturday at S. Arch Auditorium.
"It's unbelievable," Kidd said after the event. "I didn't expect to hear my name."
The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes.
The Miss McAlester Organization awarded $15,800 in cash scholarships, plus $30,960 in-kind tuition scholarships will be made available from eight different colleges and universities across Oklahoma — totaling $46,760.00.
Kidd said the Miss McAlester title brings more responsibility to set an example as the area representative in the Miss Oklahoma competition for the next year.
She plans to start a foundation to provide scholarships to high school seniors who lost a parent.
"Near the end of my tenure (as Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen) I started to think about a foundation," Kidd said. "So I found an attorney willing to dedicate their time and five board members. That's my next goal."
Kidd said she plans to attend Oklahoma State University after graduating high school and encourage anyone thinking about participating in the Miss McAlester competitions to do so.
She said her father, Shawn Kidd, died of brain cancer when she was 10 years old and it took a toll on her. So she worked to help local children facing similar struggles through Kidd Strong on her platform during her Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen campaign.
"I just know that he would be so proud that I'm taking his life and story and using it for something good," Kidd said.
Sophie Eaton was named Miss McAlester's Teen and will serve with Kidd for one year as brand ambassadors, speaking with children and adults in various capacities and attending events before representing the area at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition.
Eaton's parents are Trent and Aimee Hardaway and she attends McAlester High School. Her talent was a flute solo and and her Community Service Initiative was When I Awake.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the event since 1979 and Miss McAlester 2016 Dr. Camryn Sanders Lopez emceed this year’s event.
Candidates compete in the following phases with percentage of the total score in parentheses:
• Private Interview (30%)
• On Stage Conversation (10%)
• Health & Fitness (20%)
• Talent/HERStory (20%)
• Evening Gown (20%)
Each delegate is required to have a Community Service Initiative, which she promotes during her year as a titleholder to spread awareness throughout the surrounding area.
