HUGO — The Electrical Lineman Training Program at Kiamichi Tech graduated its first class on Friday, Dec. 9. Kiamichi Tech administration, program instructors, industry partners, friends and families celebrated the graduation of nine students at the Hugo campus. The graduates of the program are:
• Leevi Bray, Clayton, OK
• Braydon Cooper, Stigler, OK
• Ethan Dickenson, Valliant, OK
• Preston Fisk, McAlester, OK
• Jeremy Hendrix, Durant, OK
• Ty Hendrix, Durant, OK
• Dylan Lytle, Stigler, OK
• Austin McKnight, Fort Towson, OK
• Casey O’Steen, Durant, OK
The commencement ceremony included congratulatory remarks from Shelley Free, Kiamichi Tech Superintendent, and a special presentation from James Malone, program instructor.
“At the inception of this program, we knew we wanted to bring quality training to our community that would play a pivotal role in the workforce development of this rapidly growing industry,” said Free. “To those who are graduating today, I commend you for the decision you have made to pursue a career as an electrical lineman. It is my hope that you stay focused on achieving your dreams and that you keep climbing.”
This 21-week training prepares students for a career as an electric utility lineman and includes certifications in CPR, pole top rescue, heavy equipment operation, OSHA 10, and customer service. Students also have the opportunity to earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
“Lineman who enter the job market with a CDL can earn as much as $10,000 more per year, compared to those without,” said Malone. “This is a big deal for our graduates and a testament to the work put into building this program.”
The program garnered significant community and industry support, with partnerships with local electric cooperatives and construction companies that led to internships and job opportunities for graduates.
For more information about the Electrical Lineman Training Program and future classes, contact the Workforce and Economic Development Center at 580-326-6491 or email traininghugo@ktc.edu.
