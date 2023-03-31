Megan Waters said this year’s spring cleanup event will again help people get rid of their junk.
The Keep McAlester Beautiful executive director said people will be able to drop off all non-hazardous materials at the Old Armory in McAlester every weekend in April during the organization’s annual Spring Cleanup. She said lots of items will be accepted — metal, bulk trash, TVs, hot water tanks, tires and much more.
“Anything you can think of — preferably not your recyclables,” Waters said. She added the recycling center is open 24/7, but asked anyone who recycles to avoid dropping off items during the spring cleanup times.
The KMB Spring Cleanup will be available every Saturday and Sunday in April except on Easter weekend. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays. The cleanups are at the former National Guard Armory at 301 E. Polk Ave.
Waters or volunteers will welcome everyone into the yard behind the armory and will ask a few questions to help document items dropped off.
She said the event allows people to drop off tires and rims, but they will only accept those items separately.
Latex paint is accepted because it’s not toxic. She said anyone looking to get rid of latex paint can even leave it out to dry and throw it away in a regular trash can or at the spring cleaning event.
Anyone bringing electronics can do so at the armory door.
“And you don’t have to be in line if all you have in your car is electronics,” Waters said. “Just go straight to the front door, the armory’s raised door on Third Street.”
Workers at the site include a landfill crew member and at least one forklift driver from the city.
Waters said KMB is open to anyone looking to volunteer at the spring cleanup events.
Anyone older than 16 looking to volunteer can just show up at the armory on the day of the events in work clothes — including pants and close-toed shoes — and work gloves and a vest will be provided.
“If you’re needing to make community hours for your job or other reasons, this will count,” Waters said. “If you just want to volunteer out of the goodness of your heart, we love you and we need you.”
Waters said the spring cleanup event started as a way to help citizens with what can be a cost-prohibitive process of gathering trash and taking it to the dump.
She said citizens can also contact Republic trash services to have bulky items removed “but it isn’t always that easy.”
“This is so people can get rid of that TV sitting in the back of the barn for no good reason,” Waters said of an example. She said many people drop off old mattresses and box springs,
“It’s just a place so everyone can bring that stuff if they don’t have time or the funds to get out to the landfill,” Waters said.
She said the spring cleanup event helps prevent random junk-dump spots throughout the county and aims to help people get rid of their trash.
“We want to help citizens be able to clean up their yards and their houses,” Waters said.
