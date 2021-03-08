Jurors consisting of four women and two men along with a female alternate were selected Monday evening to hear the misdemeanor trial the state has filed against McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner.
Wagner is charged in Pittsburg County District Court with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and false reporting of a crime, related to a case in which McAlester police officers served a search warrant at a city residence in 2020.
He has pleaded innocent to the charges.
On the obstructing an officer charge, Wagner is charged with obstructing McALester Police Lt. Bobby Cox by allegedly failing to obey Cox's commands and/or attempting to delay the McAlester Police Department's investigation and/or execution of a search warrant on Cardinal Lane on Sept. 15, 2020. Wagner did not reside at the residence being searched.
The false reporting of a crime charge alleges that on Sept. 15, 2020, Wagner made a false report to the 911 call center at the McAlester Police Department. Wagner is accused of falsely reporting that McAlester police officers were trespassing on the property on Cardinal Lane.
Wagner could face up to a year in the county jail as well as a fine on both counts if he is convicted.
Following a decision on any pre-trial briefs filed in the case, opening arguments were expected to begin Tuesday morning sometime after 9 a.m. in Courtroom 2 on the second floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Since Wagner is a local attorney, both the judiciary and the District 18 District Attorney's office in Pittsburg County recused from hearing the case.
Special District Judge Jerry Moore, of Tahlequah, is presiding over the trial.
Prosecutors are Isaac Shields, who is chief of Criminal Investigation for the District 12 District Attorneys Office, and Assistant District Attorney George Gibbs, also of the District 12 office.
Wagner's team on Monday consisted of criminal defense attorney David Smith, of Norman, and former Cleveland County Associate District Judge Rod D. Ring, also of Norman.
Jurors were selected following an entire day of voir dire questioning by the prosecution and defense attorneys.
Some of the questions presented by Shields revolved around where is the correct place to argue during a disagreement with a police officer. Shields used the example of someone stopped for allegedly speeding. He asked prospective jurors to consider if the proper place for the argument would be by the side of the road where the traffic stop was made, or later, in court.
For the defense, Smith told jurors they had the authority to say "no" to the government and asked them to consider their feelings about having that authority.
Following opening arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys, prosecutors are expected to call their first witnesses.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
