This year’s Juneteenth celebration is set to expand to two days at the city of McAlester’s Michael J. Hunter Park.
It kicks off with a street dance for those 18 and older, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Hunter Park, at S. Herbert McIntosh Street and Chickasaw Avenue.
McAlester’s Juneteenth celebration continues on Saturday, June 17, with an all-day celebration set from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hunter Park.
McAlester Mayor John Browne is set to sign and read a proclamation during the 10 a.m. opening ceremonies declaring Juneteenth Day in McAlester.
A variety of activities are planned throughout the day on Saturday, June 17, including music played by a deejay, food vendors, craft vendors, games, speakers and more, organizers said.
It’s a community event for the entire family, they said of the event, presented by the Pittsburg County NAACP.
This June 19 marks the 158th year since U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger’s arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. Granger proclaimed that all slaves were freed in the wake of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 and the surrender of Confederate forces at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.
The news set off celebrations by former slaves celebrating their new freedom.
Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 50 years at McAlester’s Hunter Park, with the event always hosted by the Pittsburg County NAACP.
It began locally through the leadership of former Pittsburg County and state NAACP Director Miller “Bo” Newman, organizers said.
This year marks 53 years since the official Juneteenth celebrations began in McAlester.
During the 2022 Juneteenth celebration, city officials dedicated a mural of Michael J. Hunter at the city park which is his namesake.
Hunter was the first McAlester native to die in action during the Vietnam War. He was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his heroic actions while under enemy fire.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in June 2021.
