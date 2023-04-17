Things are going to be bopping this year on the outdoor stage at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, with a Red Dirt music legend on the bill.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers are set to headline the July 22 show, with more July acts to be announced for the free musical event held in downtown McAlester
Boland’s albums range from 1999’s “Pearl Snaps” to 2021’s “The Light Saw Me.”
He’s scored four studio albums and a live album in the Top 30 of the country music charts, including “Squelch,” which peaked at #11 in 2015.
Lineups for the May 13 and and June 17 shows are also generating excitement for Dancing Rabbit Music Festival fans.
“We had a big fundraising push this year and we spent it all on talent,” said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch.
He said to expect some more exciting musical news when the entire lineup for the July 22 Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is announced.
“There will be some more surprises in store that will be names people will recognize,” Lynch said.
Headlining the June 17 show is the band Hellogoodby. Also performing on the June show are the bands Good Looks and Future Crib, making it a three-band event
Lynch said a pickleball tournament will be held in conjunction with the June 17 show, with games to be played at multiple sites around downtown McAlester.
Competitors will be playing everywhere from a rooftop to along Choctaw Avenue, said Lynch. He said information on how to enter will soon be released.
Once again all of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s outdoor shows will be presented to audiences free of charge.
Festival organizers plan to have the outdoor stage set up again at the intersection of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
While admission is free, attendees can get closer to the stage with an optional $10 pit pass. Lynch said details on other seating options are also being finalized.
Meanwhile, Dancing Rabbit’s opening May 13 outdoor show is less than four weeks away.
It’s presented as a singer-songwriter night, featuring headliner Rayland Baxter.
Also performing on the outdoor stage for May 13 show with their own sets are Shawn Mullins and opener, Will Hoge.
After-hours performers for the May 13 show are Kyle Reid at Spaceship Earth and Kat Hasty at Downtown 312.
Lynch said all of the performers on the outdoor stage for the May show are expected to have other musicians accompanying them during their McAlester performances.
Baxter’s expected to bring a band, Lynch said. Mullins is expected to perform as a duo and Hoge is also set to perform with other musicians.
A change for the May 13 show is there will be no afternoon activities in conjunction with the event, prior to music on the main stage, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Lynch said that’s partly due to others activities going on that day.
Additional Dancing Rabbit Music Festival activities are planned for the June and July shows, Lynch said.
Food trucks and tents with beverages will be operating in downtown McAlester during all of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s outdoor events, he said.
Lynch maintains the popular festival’s third season could be the best.
Since the musical event’s first two seasons in 2021 and 2022 presented some outstanding shows, that gives music fans a lot to anticipate.
Even so, Lynch is confident that 2023 could be the festival’s best year yet.
“The third season will be bigger and better than ever before,” Lynch said. “We’ve doubled the talent budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.