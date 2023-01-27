When Jaimee Harris performs in McAlester this Saturday, it won’t be her first time to perform in the city.
Instead, it will mark a return performance of sorts.
Harris said she first performed in the city several years ago when she served as a guest performer for McAlester’s own Levi Parham.
“I opened for him,” said Harris.
Now dubbed the “Next Queen of Americana-Folk” by NPR, Harris is returning to McAlester, this time as the main attraction. She’s performing during at ticketed event set for 8 p.m. Saturday night, Jan. 28. at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave.
Her McAlester performance comes in advance of her new album, “Boomerang Town,” slated for a Feb. 17 release. Some songs, including the title track, along with “Missing Someone”and “The Fair and Dark Haired Lad” are already generating airplay.
Harris performs Friday night at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, the night before her McAlester show. She spoke to the News-Capital by phone while driving on the southern leg of her current tour.
Harris said she will perform in McAlester as a solo artist, featuring herself along with her Gibson J-45, which she has named Gillie.
“I’m going to do my best and let the songs do what they do,” said Harris. “Hopefully, they will be moved emotionally.”
When Harris previously performed as the opener for Parham several years ago, Spaceship Earth had a coffee roaster in the building that currently houses Downtown 312. Jeremy Beaver, of Spaceship Earth, said the venue is glad to bring Harris back to McAlester.
“She’s making a big splash in Americana music,” Beaver said. “She’s a beautiful singer and a fantastic songwriter.”
Beaver said the $10 tickets for the McAlester show have been going fast. “We have a few tickets left,” he said.
One of Harris’ most-celebrated songs is “Snow White Knuckles” — a song she wrote about her struggle to give up her drug and alcohol addictions.
“I’ve been sober almost nine years,” Harris said. She hopes the song will give strength and inspiration to others trying to overcome addictions.
Harris, who grew up near Waco, Texas, got her first guitar shortly after her father took her to see Emmylou Harris perform in Austin. She learned to play the instrument and began performing onstage.
“When I first started playing, I was in a duo with my dad,” Harris said. She eventually became a solo performer, working day jobs until her music career gained momentum.
Harris said she’s a fan of several artists who’ve performed at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester or its Spotlight Series in 2022 —including one who gave her lots of inspiration.
“I’m a huge fan of James McMurtry,” she said. McMurtry performed in McAlester last summer at Downtown 312.
“When I was 19, I had the opportunity to go to work at a shoe store on the outskirts of Dallas,” Harris said. When someone told her McMurtry was performing at a venue in Austin once a week for less than $10, she decided to move there instead.
“I would go to those McMurtry shows; they were the best,” she said. Harris said she feels McMurtry’s songs are like short stories which draw her in, generating empathy for the characters in his lyrics.
“I’ve seen him a million times,” Harris said. “He always astonishes me every time I see him.”
She performed at the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah last July, where she and McMurtry were both on the bill.
Harris first attended the festival as a member of the audience after a friend called her and told her he thought she’d like it. That friend was John Moreland, the Tulsa-based singer-songwriter who performed at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival last summer.
It didn’t take Harris long to move from audience member to stage performer at the Woody Guthrie festival.
“I will keep coming as long as they ask me to be there,” said Harris.
Harris said she’s also a great admirer of John Fullbright, who last performed in McAlester in 2022 during the the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s fall edition.
Those are just a few of the artists with whom Harris occasionally crosses paths while touring.
Her own career path gained momentum after Harris moved to Austin. She began performing around the city, becoming part of that city’s famed music scene. Finally, Harris decided to pursue her music career full-time.
“I quit my day job in 2018 and went on the road as an opening act,” Harris said. She’s been touring and performing ever since she made the decision.
“I pretty much live on the road,” said Harris.
Her travels have led her to perform on stages in Europe, where she found Americana music fans at in places such as Italy and the Netherlands. Did it surprise her to see Americana music fans in European venues?
“Ultimately, we have the same human emotions everywhere,” Harris said. “That’s why music is so universal.”
