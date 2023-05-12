Tony and Katherine Carano feel the United Kingdom’s newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla have nothing on them.
The Caranos are ready to become the next Re and Regina for the McAlester Italian Festival.
“I tell you, we are really excited about it,” Tony Carano said.
Their reign has been 51 years in the making. Tony Carano felt enthused from the moment he and Katherine were tapped to serve as Re and Regina for this year’s event.
“I was really happy when they called me,” Carano said.
“It’s a grande onore — ‘a grand honor.’”
They are set to be officially crowned Re and Regina during the Saturday, May 13, opening ceremonies on the outdoor stage near the Italian food tent.
Opening ceremonies are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with several activities. Among them are special honors to three longtime Italian Festival volunteers: the late Bobby Lenardo, Mary Ann Fields and James Earl Tannehill.
Friday is the first day of the Italian Festival.
Tony Carano feels by serving as Re and Regina, he and Katherine are making a tribute to his forbearers who traveled to the U.S. from Italy.
It began when his grandfather and grandmother, Dominic and Grace Carano, left their native Italy behind and traveled by sea to the United States.
They traveled to America from their native city, Carovilli, Italy, which is west of Naples and south of Rome.
“They came over in 1902,” Tony Carano said.
Katherine Carano, whose parents are Kenneth and Georgia Pace, is less sure about her Italian ancestry.
“I was always told I was Italian,” she said.
She said she later learned she has French ancestry — but her family lived very close to the Italian border.
That leads her to believe she’s part Italian as well, because she figures there were plenty of border-crossing romantic alliances in those days.
Tony Carano said his grandfather carried only $20 in his pocket when he and his family left Italy on a steamer ship bound for the U.S. After arriving in New York, his grandfather headed straight for the coal mines in the McAlester-Krebs area, he said.
Tony Carano’s father, John Carano, was born in the United States after the family arrived in America. When John grew up, he met and married his wife, Irene, and they became Tony Carano’s parents.
Tony has a treasured photograph of his Italian family taken not long after they arrived in America. In the photo, little John Carano sits on his father Dominic Carano’s lap, while mother and wife Grace Carano stands with her hand on Dominic’s shoulder.
Children Joseph and Pauline stand to their right, with toddler Vera to their left. Grace Carano is expecting another child, who would be named Ange. A sixth child, Steve Carano, was also later born into the family.
Tony Carano speaks of the deep admiration he has for his grandparents for making the sea voyage from Italy to their new home in the United States.
“It takes a lot of guts to get on a ship and go over to where nobody knows you,” he said. “I admire them.”
He also admires the others who traveled from Italy to the U.S.
“Not only them, but the Irishmen too,” he said, adding his admiration for all from other countries who crossed the ocean to come to America.
Tony Carano believed in carrying on his family’s work ethic. He’s a mechanic, retired after operating his own shop in Krebs for years.
He can’t get those mechanical skills out of his blood, though.
“I work on restoring tractors now,” he said. He took a special delight in one of the restoration projects.
“I have my daddy’s tractor,” Tony Carano said. “I always told him ‘I’m going to restore it.’”
He shares a photo of his father’s fully restored and resplendent tractor, shining in the sunlight with a fresh coat of paint.
“I wish he could see it now,” Tony Carano said.
He said he and Katherine do their best to carry on with the Italian traditions.
He’s the two-time winner of the Italian Festival’s homemade spaghetti sauce contest — but he’s already been told challengers are looking to unseat him this year.
“We got a lot of people trying to beat us,” Katherine noted.
They keep their culinary skills honed, though, by participating in activities such as the recent wedding of relative Harley Carano to Wes Countz.
“She wanted an Italian wedding,” Tony Carano said. For the wedding reception, the Caranos cooked up 10 gallons of spaghetti sauce, 10 pounds of spaghetti and 50 pounds of sausage.
Tony Carano wishes his parents were still around to share in what he and Katherine consider the high honor of serving as Italian Festival royalty.
Carrying on with the Italian traditions is important to the Caranos.
“It’s a joy to be in an Italian family,” Tony Carano said.
What does being crowned Re and Regina mean to them?
“It means a lot,” Katherine said. “I’m so enthused.”
It’s a feeling shared by Tony Carano.
“It means everything,” he said. “I’m really proud to be an Italian. It’s a great honor to represent the Italian heritage.
“I’m not doing this for myself. It’s for my grandpa and grandma. They got on a ship with $20 and made a life for us.
“I’d like to dedicate it to them.”
