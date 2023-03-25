Jan Grubbs has a special wish for when the McAlester Public Library’s planned renovation and expansion is complete.
She hopes to be the first to check out a book from the upgraded facility — completing a circle that began more than 50 years ago.
To explain, Grubbs shows a framed newspaper photo dating back to 1970.
In the photo, longtime head librarian Felicia S. Dwyer stands on the right.
On the left, a beaming lady, identified as Thelma Stockton, checks out the first book from the then-newly completed McAlester Public Library building at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue.
Thelma Stockton is Jan Grubbs’ mother.
Grubbs was grown-up and living in another city when the photo was taken.
“I didn’t know this picture existed,” Grubbs said while sitting at a table in MPL’s Oklahoma Heritage collection. A library worker presented the photo to her a year or so ago.
Grubbs gazes lovingly at her mother’s image.
“She has such a big ol’ grin on her face,” Grubbs said. “She was always getting books from here.”
Thelma Stockton is no longer living, but Grubbs wishes to complete a circle by checking out the first book when the planned library upgrades and renovations are finished.
“I love this library so much,” Grubbs said. “The people that work here are great.”
Some have envisioned a shining city on a hill — but supporters of MPL’s planned renovation and expansion envision “a shining library on a hill,” since it sits on one of McAlester’s highest points.
The group known as Friends of the Library tried several times to obtain a new library building — whether by moving into an existing building or constructing a new one.
They eventually discovered most library patrons like the MPL building at 401 N. Second St. and want to keep it there.
The Southeast Oklahoma Library System conducted a 2019 study to determine library patrons’ preferences.
“We found the overwhelming majority wanted us to remodel this building,” said SEOLS Executive Director Michael Hull.
Although previous attempts didn’t come to fruition, supporters express confidence in the ongoing campaign.
With a major fundraising drive underway, there are changes in plans to renovate and upgrade the existing MPL building — because the project did not obtain sought-after American Rescue Plan funds.
Hull said officials had to modify plans that included a balcony off the library mezzanine.
“We’re still going to have the balcony, but it’s going to be on the main floor,” instead of the mezzanine, Hull said.
With projections for the original design running as much as $11.5 million, architectural changes resulted in reduced costs.
“We’re still looking at $8.5 million,” Hull said.
Previous fundraising efforts began with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed by pledges of $1.5 million each from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester.
That brought total pledges from the three large anchors to $4.5 million. More pledges came from a private donation drive that began in November 2022.
“We’re at near $4.66 million in donations and pledges,” Hull said.
That brings the total beyond the halfway point with about $3.8 million left to meet the fundraising goal.
The construction schedule has now been reset.
“We hope construction will start in the late fall,” Hull said.
It’s expected to take from 12-to-16 months to complete construction, with the new estimated completion date in spring 2025.
Donors can now pledge for 2024 — even if they’ve pledged before, said Hull.
“The most important thing is to get a pledge in,” Hull said. “If you’ve already made a pledge, go ahead and make one for next year.” Contact MPL at 918-426-0930 for details.
Hope continues that another large donor will come forth.
“We’re still waiting for details on another anchor partner,” Hull said.
Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven W. Taylor, who heads the Puterbaugh Foundation, said previous efforts helped the current project.
He cited efforts by Emily Dunagin and Bob Bosolo who spearheaded initial drives to construct a new building or move MPL to a different site.
“The goal at the time was to build a new building,” Taylor said.
However, he noted many longtime residents still regret the loss of the Carnegie Library. Constructed through a $25,000 donation from the Carnegie Foundation, the Carnegie Library provided library services to the McAlester area from the time it opened in 1914 until MPL opened in 1970.
He believes the loss of the historic Carnegie Library, which was eventually torn down, contributed to many preferring to upgrade and renovate the MPL building.
“The time is right to renovate the building,” Taylor said. “I think a lot of the work they did paid off.”
Dunagin, who served as Friends of the Library president for about 15 years, recalled those efforts.
Attempts to purchase the Boys and Girls Club of McAlester building at Chadick Park and the Million Building in downtown McAlester did not work out. Neither did exploratory efforts to construct a new building on McAlester’s northeast side.
Dunagin considers the 2008 financial crisis a major hindrance, because many foundations and government entities either greatly reduced their grants or eliminated them entirely. She’s glad to see the new plans include meeting rooms and ways to meet other needs.
“This new project addresses the need for more parking,” Dunagin said.
“It’s very exciting,” she added. “It’s going to be fresh and new.”
A new roof has already been installed. HVAC has been updated and modernized to meet current standards and ADA requirements.
The project increases the library’s square footage with additional meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workplaces areas, and additional room for children and teen services. Rooms will incorporate technology, including public use videoconference equipment.
Multiple meeting rooms will hold up to 120 individuals, with the outdoor balcony to be available after hours that provides a view to McAlester’s north.
While the library will always offer books, it will continue offering other services, such as public use computers, internet and Wi-Fi access, printing services and much more.
Friends of the Library purchased two properties north of the library for new parking areas. The new main entrance will be on the north side. Library patrons can take an elevator or walk up the new Learning Stairs, which will lead from the lobby into the main library area.
Grubbs anxiously awaits the project’s completion to fulfill her dream to check out the first book.
She said the library supplied her with books after her husband, Jerry Grubbs, passed away — and she’s the new facility will continue providing for the community.
“It’s been a lifeline to me,” said Grubbs. “I don’t know what I would do without the library.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.