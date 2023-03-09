It's time for a pause for the paws.
Hunter, the Belgian Malinois who served as the McAlester Police Department's drug-detecting K-9, is stepping down as MPD's top dog.
"He's earned it," said McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
Hunter is retiring after working seven years and four moths with the McAlester Police Department alongside his handler, Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield.
If the adage about one year of a dog's age equaling seven years for humans is true, then Hunter is retiring as a McAlester police officer at the age of 63. To recognize his years of service, MPD is retiring Hunter's badge.
Hunter's retirement became official when McAlester city councilors unanimously agreed to surplus him from the police department and allow Sutterfield to take possession of the canine. Sutterfield's glad his former partner is staying with his family.
They've been together virtually since they started working together. Not only were they partners with MPD, Sutterfield housed Hunter and took care of him at his own home. They also left home together to conduct their police duties.
"He was with me when I went to work," Sutterfield said.
Sutterfield's wife, Tiffani, and their twin children, Carsyn and Camron, were at City Hall so they could be there when Hunter officially retired.
How does the family feel about Hunter now becoming their dog?
"They're excited," Sutterfield said. They will get to see more of Hunter, since he will now be with the family when Sgt. Sutterfield is working.
"Me and Hunter were always gone," said Sutterfield.
Sutterfield and Hunter worked together as a Criminal Drug Interdiction team 2015 to 2016, then continued to work as partners on the patrol shift.
Hunter's not a glory hound, but he won his share of well-deserved recognition through his police work.
Sutterfield and Hunter made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 69 in 2016 that resulted in the arrest of a Michigan woman for transporting approximately five pounds of black tar heroin, two pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,000 ecstasy pills, according to city documents.
It remains the largest seizure of heroin ever made in McAlester. Their work also resulted in multiple seizures of methamphetamine and other illegal substances, leading to more felony and misdemeanor cases.
Hunter and Sutterfield worked with a number of law enforcement agencies, including the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and the Krebs Police Department.
For their law enforcement services, Sutterfield and Hunter were recognized in 2020 by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotics enforcers as the Region 3 K-9 Officer of the Year.
MPD acquired Hunter in late 2015 through a $9,600 donation through Life Church. Gary Wansick, who served as McAlester police chief at the time, said the donation covered the cost of the dog and training, which came to $6,650, along with a portion of the cost for specialized equipment for the K-9 program, which totaled $3,186.
Others also helped, with Randy Saunier providing a cement slab for the dog's kennel. An organization called We Drive to Provide donated a first-aid kit for Hunter.
Sutterfield became the city's K-9 handler after Wansick asked him and several other officers if they were interested. After finishing the process, Wansick named Sutterfield as Hunter's designated handler.
"We were primarily assigned to drug interdiction," Sutterfield noted.
After later moving to patrols with Sutterfield, Hunter remained involved in the community as part of a police presence.
"Every once in a while the schools would call us and want us to do a drug sweep," Sutterfield said
Hunter fully came on board with MPD after he and Sutterfield trained at the Little Rock K-9 Academy in Little Rock, Ark. and undertook additional team training in Poteau.
They were certified together as a team in 2015 when Hunter was 2 years old — and they've been together ever since.
"You get real close to him," Sutterfield said. "He's like a member of the family."
Now, instead of spending the day with Hunter as a partner in his patrol vehicle, Sutterfield can look forward to seeing him when coming home from work following his patrol shift.
He feels his nearly seven and a-half years working with Hunter went by fast.
"It doesn't seem that long," Sutterfield said. Still, he feels his longtime partner deserves some well-earned time off in retirement.
"It's a good thing," said Sutterfield. "I think he's ready for it."
