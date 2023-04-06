Hundreds of shoppers flocked to Ollie's at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center for the new store's grand opening day.
It's the newest addition for Shops at McAlester, at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Ollie's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday then opened the doors to new the store at 1114 Tanglewood Drive.
"We had 130 people here when we opened the doors," said Ollie's District Manager Lisa Heck.
Shoppers continued to throng to Ollie's which has the motto "Good stuff cheap," long after the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Some shoppers stacked their carts to the top, while others searched for specialized items.
Many customers found their way to Ollie's book section. Shelves filling several aisles feature an array of books in a variety of genres, from children to teens, religious books, novels, history books, garden books, music books and more.
The book section's popularity came as no surprise to Ollie's.
"Books are our number one department," Heck said.
Ollie's has plenty of other items, ranging from clothing and pet items to chainsaws and mattresses.
"We have a little bit of everything," said Heck, mentioning housewares and apparel as a couple of examples.
McAlester's store marks another expansion for Ollie's.
"This is our tenth store in the state," Heck said. "We have 477 stores right now."
Kishalyn Martin, Ollie's regional director for Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana traveled to McAlester from North Texas for the store's grand opening.
"We're super-excited for the customers," Martin said. "We have great offerings."
She also noted Ollie's is glad to have a store in McAlester.
"We're excited to be here," Martin said. "We're excited about the company's growth."
Taking note of the many customers shopping the aisles, Martin said "I've talked to a lot of customers. They're excited also."
Those attending the grand opening including McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.
"I'm really excited to see the community come out and support the new stores," Sumner said.
It's not only a benefit to the local and surrounding communities, it's a draw for others to visit McAlester, he said.
"The book section is one of my favorite things about Ollie's," said Sumner. "The assortment and quality of books is spectacular."
Sumner too noted the many customers inside the store for grand opening day.
"It seems the community has come out to see the store," he said. "It makes me happy to see that."
Those shopping the book aisle included Tannehill resident Teresa Medley. She used to have to travel out of town to shop at an Ollie's, so she's glad to see one in McAlester.
"I love it," said Medley, citing the book section as her favorite thing about the store. She made sure to attend Ollie's opening day.
"I wanted to come in for the grand opening and their bargains," Medley said.
Glenn and Brenda Harrison also stopped by Ollie's on its grand opening day.
"We knew what it was when they put the sign up," Glenn Harrison said.
Brenda Harrison said they became familiar with Ollie's when visiting daughter, Lindsey Myers, when she lived in South Carolina.
John Sokolosky drove to McAlester from Wilburton for the grand opening day. He paused to look through a lavishly- illustrated coffee table book titled "Legendary Guitars."
He said he's been playing guitar around 40 years and he's previously played in some bands.
"Now, it's me and my buddies get together every week or two and play," he said.
What does he think of Ollie's McAlester store?
"It looks like they've got some pretty good books and they're reasonably priced," he said. "So far, it's good."
Anita Allison had some items collected in an Ollie's tote bag.
"I had to get here," she said. Allison already planned a return trip the following evening so she could do more shopping.
"I'll get to do more than I will right now," said Allison. "It's a run-through today."
Lisa Russell made the drive from Hartshorne to check out the new Ollie's.
"So far I think this is really nice," she said. "The prices seem reasonable and there's a little bit of everything in here."
Some shoppers through the day were checking out different items.
"I always find something at Ollie's," said Kevin Rolan, who has shopped at Ollie's stores in other cities.
"They have excellent food seasonings and kitchen utensils," he said. Rolan's glad to see an Ollie's in McAlester.
"I'm excited to have it," he said. "We don't have to drive so far."
Janet Gleese and Jeanne Giaudrone were also shopping for bargains.
"I think it's pretty nice," Gleese said.
Ollie's is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. However, Heck said Ollie's will be closed on Sunday, April 9, for Easter.
Ollie's business model is to buy closeout items in large quantities and offer them at discounted prices.
"It's a great business model," Martin said. "It's good things cheap. That's what America wants."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.