McAlester Mayor John Browne’s next town hall meeting on homelessness and poverty in the city is covering two topics — finding and obtaining housing as well as issues related to foster care.
It’s set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, which is a Tuesday night. Browne said everyone is encouraged to attend the public meeting and to offer their input.
This time the meeting is going to be held at a different location, on the McAlester campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Having two topics allows those attending the meeting to address more issues.
Browne said the first topic has to do with finding more housing.
A representative from Carl Albert Mental Health Center who helps people who are experiencing homelessness find housing will be the first speaker, Browne said.
“Her job is to find housing for people who are homeless,”Browne said. “She will talk about how she does that.”
During the second part of the program, Pittsburg County Special Judge Mindy Beare and Angela Noel, who works with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, will talk about the foster care system for children.
Beare, who is a special judge for the 18th judicial district, will deal with the judicial side of foster care. Noel will talk about the perspective from the DHS, Browne said.
“Some may question how the foster care system fits in with a town hall on poverty and homelessness,” Browne said.
He said foster care can be the result of dysfunctional families, some of whom may be experiencing homelessness.
Browne said everyone in not only welcome, but encouraged to attend the meeting.
“Homelessness and poverty are an ongoing problem,” he said, not only in larger cities but smaller ones as well.
“We encourage as many people as possible to come and give us their thoughts,” Browne said. “It’s a very complicated issue.”
Nobody has all the answers, Browne said.
“The more people who contribute to solving the problem, the better chance we will have of making a difference.”
The meeting at the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College at 1802 College Ave. will be in the large meeting room on the west side of the campus in the Clark Bass Building.
