Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner won reelection to another four years in office, with voters in the city also electing three city councilors.
Also during the Tuesday election, Jessica Hackler, Jerry Earp and David Spears won terms on the Hartshorne City Council.
Faulkner faced a challenge from Justin McLemore in her bid for reelection to another term in the Hartshorne mayor’s post.
"I'm excited," Faulkner said Tuesday night after the results were totaled.
Faulkner said she was not only excited by her win, but also at the large voter turnout in the Hartshorne election.
"I think 358 people showing up at the polls is awesome," she said.
Faulkner received 244 votes for 68.16% of the ballots cast, while McLemore garnered 114 votes, for 31.84%.
This will be Faulkner's second term as Hartshorne's chief executive. She served as the Ward 1 city councilor from 2017-2019 and then began her first term as mayor in 2019.
Asked why she thinks she won reelection by such a wide margin of voters, Hackler said "I think they see the progress we're making."
Upcoming projects include the replacement of all the water lines in the city. Faulkner said the project will be financed through a $7 million loan and $2.7 grant from Rural Development, along with another $2.3 million from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
She said the city's water tower, which has not worked in a long time, will also be replaced through the project.
"We hope to start within 10 months," she said, adding that required environmental studies are underway. Once started, the project should be concluded in two years, she said.
Faulkner said the city will also undertake a waste water improvement project to include replacement of several lines and some of the city's manholes.
In the Ward 2 city council election, incumbent Hackler won a three-way race with 216 votes, or 60.85% of the ballots cast.
Former Hartshorne city councilor Barney Rosso garnered 119 votes, for 35.52% of the ballots cast in the Ward 2 race. James Edward Capers Sr. had 20 votes, for 5.8%.
Earp won his bid for the Ward 3 city council seat with 202 votes, or 57.06% of the ballots cast.
Former Hartshorne police chief Jimmy Don Wilson had 152 votes, for 42.94% in the Ward 3 race.
Spears won election to the city council's Ward 4 seat with 229 votes, or 65.80% of the ballots cast, while Gayla Weldon had 119 votes, for 34.20%.
Election results will not become official until after 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7. That's when the time for candidates to officially protest the results or to request a recount expires.
