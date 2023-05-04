Hartshorne Public Schools announced its top graduates for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian
Name: Katie Richmond
Age: 18
Parents: Chris and Christy Richmond
Grandparents: The late Steve Richmond, Pam Mendenhall, Ricky and Carolyn Rees.
Activities: Cheer, rodeo, FCCLA, and student council.
How long have you attended Hartshorne School: 14 years
Future plans: I will attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to finish an associate’s degree, then I plan to transfer to Rose State College to pursue dental hygiene.
Valedictorian
Name: Hannah Elizabeth Cervantes
Age: 17
Parents: Amanda and Miguel Cervantes
Grandparents: Ramona and Steve Suter
Activities: Cheerleading, girls basketball manager, working at MELLO, student council, Honor Society.
How long have you attended Hartshorne School: 13 years
Future plans: Attend EOSC in the fall and obtain my degree in business administration.
Salutatorian
Name: Jaxxon Rizor
Age: 17
Parents: Bruce and Cherish Rizor
Grandparents: Brenda and Kenny Sutton and the late Margaret Rizor
Activities: Band, FCCLA, Gear Up, basketball, and student council.
How long have you attended Hartshorne School: 9 years
Future plans: Study health and exercise science at the University of Oklahoma to become an athletic trainer.
