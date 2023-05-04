Hartshorne Public Schools announced its top graduates for the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian

Name: Katie Richmond

Age: 18

Parents: Chris and Christy Richmond

Grandparents: The late Steve Richmond, Pam Mendenhall, Ricky and Carolyn Rees.

Activities: Cheer, rodeo, FCCLA, and student council.

How long have you attended Hartshorne School: 14 years

Future plans: I will attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to finish an associate’s degree, then I plan to transfer to Rose State College to pursue dental hygiene.

Valedictorian

Name: Hannah Elizabeth Cervantes

Age: 17

Parents: Amanda and Miguel Cervantes

Grandparents: Ramona and Steve Suter

Activities: Cheerleading, girls basketball manager, working at MELLO, student council, Honor Society.

How long have you attended Hartshorne School: 13 years

Future plans: Attend EOSC in the fall and obtain my degree in business administration.

Salutatorian

Name: Jaxxon Rizor

Age: 17

Parents: Bruce and Cherish Rizor

Grandparents: Brenda and Kenny Sutton and the late Margaret Rizor

Activities: Band, FCCLA, Gear Up, basketball, and student council.

How long have you attended Hartshorne School: 9 years

Future plans: Study health and exercise science at the University of Oklahoma to become an athletic trainer.

