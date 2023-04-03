Hartshorne FCCLA recently hosted a diaper drive to benefit their local communities.
More than 2,250 diapers and many baby wipes were collected for Circle of Care Foster Care and Twin Cities Christian Community Outreach baby closet.
Thank you to everyone who bought and donated items. We appreciate your support.
Pictured left to right are FCCLA officers Emma Irwin, Jadalynn Walker, & Katie Richmond; Circle of Care representatives Stephanie Bailey and Candace Ott; FCCLA Advisor Kristi Lindley.
