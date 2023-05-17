A groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday for a major $70 million expansion project at the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester marks a major boost for the area.
That’s the word from Choctaw Nation and McAlester city officials who participated in the event, held adjacent to the Choctaw Clinic at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway.
Plans call for the facility to be remodeled and doubled in size, with the new building to cover more than 51,000 square feet. When construction of the new building is complete, the existing building at the health clinic will be renovated and then connected to the new facility.
Along with the clinic expansion, the project calls for additional medical services to be added.
Speaking from an outdoor podium with a row of shovels stuck in the ground in front of him, Choctaw Chief Gary Batton gave a welcome to the large group attending the event.
“It is always a good day to do a groundbreaking on a $70 million building in McAlester,” Batton said.
“I’m excited to bring this service to the city,” said Batton.
Completion of the expansion project will increase capacity by 65%, he said. Batton also referred to District 11 Tribal Councilor Robert Karr, of McAlester.
“I appreciate Robert and his leadership,” Batton said, also giving a nod to Assistant Chief Jack Austin, Jr. and all of the Tribal Council. He also noted the leadership of the late Bob Pate, the previous District 11 Tribal Councilor, whose funeral services were set for Thursday.
He said Choctaw Tribal government officials heard those who were saying services needed to be increased at the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic.
Batton also noted the recent economic activity in McAlester, with the addition of Shops at McAlester and other businesses
“It’s great to see the growth that’s going on,” Batton said. “It creates a better lifestyle.”
Karr, whose district includes McAlester, noted that tribal members seeking medical services will no longer have to go to Durant or Talihina.
He said when he ran for office four years ago, bringing the major expansion to the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester had been at the top of his list of goals to accomplish.
Speaking with the News-Capital prior to the event, Karr said “This is big. This was on my agenda when I got elected four years ago, and we’re breaking ground now.”
Construction is scheduled to begin this year and is estimated to be completed on the new addition in 2024.
Renovations on the existing building, set to get underway in a major way once the new facility is constructed, are set to be completed in 2025.
Initially, approximately 65 new jobs will be added for the new facility. When the remodel on the other building is complete and two other Choctaw service entities are moved to the clinic, Clinic Operations Director Tiffany Segotta said there will be approximately 230 employees at the site.
McAlester Mayor John Browne lauded the expansion.
“It’s a wonderful thing to have the Choctaw Nation choose to invest $70 million in our city,” Browne said. “This will be a great benefit and not only for tribal members.
“It will be great for economic development,” Browne said. “When people see the Choctaw Nation invest, people see that and give our city a longer look.”
Ward 6 City Council Kevin Beaty, who attended the groundbreaking, agreed.
“It’s nice to see the Choctaw Nation invest in our community,” Beaty said. “Highway 69 is becoming a mecca for new businesses. This really adds to it.”
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the project.
“This investment will increase critical health care capacity for the Choctaw Nation, to better prepare it to respond to and mitigate additional healthcare demand caused by COVID-19,” Karr said when the project was announced in 2022.
Expansion plans are to provide more space to current departments including Family Practice, Internal Medicine, Same Day Clinic, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Behavioral Health, Laboratory, Radiology, and Pharmacy services, according to a Choctaw Nation spokesman.
When complete, plans call for the clinic to offer new services such as Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat), Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Employees’ Health Clinic and Speech Therapy.
“We are excited to bring more health care options to our patients,” said Segotta, Clinic Operations Director, in the initial announcement.
“Some of our patients drive long distances to see us. Being able to offer these services in McAlester will bring a greater level of health overall for our patients.”
Upon completion, the clinic will be able to see 65% more patients. “This opens the doors for providers to work and patients to get help that we currently don’t have,” said Segotta.
