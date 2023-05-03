A free block party and and grilling competition is set to bring some outdoor fun to downtown McAlester.
Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, said organizers of this year’s Grillmarks Festival set for May 6 want people to enjoy the atmosphere in the biggest event yet.
"This will be our ninth event and the biggest so far with 31 teams," Beaver said. "And it's going to be our best one yet."
This year's competition includes three contests with the Best Bite, People's Choice, and the steak contest.
Wings will be turned in 2-3 p.m., followed by the People's Choice competition at 3-5 p.m., then competitors turning in steaks between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
But organizers encourage community members to walk around Choctaw Avenue, try each team's items and snacks, play games and enjoy a block-party-type event.
"For the general public the best time to find great food will be during the People's Choice competition, but there should be something to eat available all day," Beaver said.
The inaugural Grillmarks Festival included nearly 12 teams before growing to about 20 the following year and continuing to become more popular in the area.
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501c(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
Beaver said the competition will start after the Armed Forces Day Parade concludes that morning with competitors to enter at the intersection of Fifth Street and Choctaw Avenue.
Winners will be announced between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — immediately followed by the Paul Benjaman Trio performing at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
“It’s important to have community events that are fun that people enjoy to get together,” Beaver said.
Each team gets five ribeye steaks to prepare — with one steak submitted to the judges, two or three for public tasting, and the rest for use as needed.
Contest rules prohibit teams from using sauces or garnish, and no other steaks can be in the cooking area. The target temperature for competition is medium.
Registration is closed with 31 competitors this year.
A team representative will participate in the steak draft at 12:30 p.m. to draw a number representing their turn in line. Steaks will be displayed for choosing in a snake order for the draft until each team has five steaks.
Steaks will be judged in a blind format based on appearance, temperature and overall impression.
Organizers brought back the Best Bite competition — this year with chicken wings from 3F’s Farms in Checotah, Okla.
Each team will receive 24 separated chicken wings and turn in five to the judges between 2-3 p.m. Judges will score the wings based on originality, taste and overall impression.
The People’s Choice competition also returns and will take place 3-5 p.m.
Teams can put out any food item they prefer and a variety of anonymous judges will taste and submit their scores.
Winners of the steak competition receives $2,000, Best Bite competition winners receive $1,500, and the People’s Choice winners receive $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.