Registration is open for an annual steak competition that will bring a free block party and chicken wings to downtown McAlester.
Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, said organizers look forward to the new twist to this year’s Grillmarks Festival set for May 6 — and want people to enjoy the atmosphere.
“It’s important to have community events that are fun that people enjoy to get together,” Beaver said.
Organizers encourage community members to walk around Choctaw Avenue, try each teams’ items and snacks, play games and enjoy a block-party-type event.
The inaugural Grillmarks Festival included nearly 12 teams before growing to about 20 the following year and continuing to become more popular in the area.
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501c(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
Beaver said the competition will start after the Armed Forces Day Parade concludes that morning with competitors to enter at the intersection of Fifth Street and Choctaw Avenue.
Each team gets five ribeye steaks to prepare — with one steak submitted to the judges, two or three for public tasting, and the rest for use as needed.
Contest rules prohibit teams from using sauces or garnish, and no other steaks can be in the cooking area. The target temperature for competition is medium.
Entry costs $125 per team and registration is available at www.grillmarks.com. The competition will be limited to 30 teams and nearly half of the spots were claimed as of Friday.
Competitors will participate in the steak draft at 12:30 p.m. with a representative drawing a number representing their turn in line. Steaks will be displayed for choosing in a snake order for the draft until each team has five steaks.
Steaks will be judged in a blind format based on appearance, temperature and overall impression. Each team’s head cook must be at least 18 years old.
Organizers brought back the Best Bite competition — this year with chicken wings from 3F’s Farms in Checotah, Okla.
Each team will receive 24 separated chicken wings and turn in five to the judges between 2-3 p.m. Judges will score the wings based on originality, taste and overall impression.
The People’s Choice competition also returns and will take place 3-5 p.m.
Teams can put out any food item they prefer and a variety of anonymous judges will taste and submit their scores.
Winners of the steak competition receives $2,000, Best Bite competition winners receive $1,500, and the People’s Choice winners receive $1,000.
Winners will be announced between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — immediately followed by the Paul Benjaman Trio performing at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.