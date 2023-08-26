Oklahoma’s Multi-County Grand Jury has begun looking into the Swadley’s contract with the state Department of Tourism and Recreation. Last week, they heard testimony from Mike Jackson, the executive director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency.
This office, created by the Legislature, was the first to raise red flags about the Swadley’s deal to operate restaurants in some of our state parks. It appears there was very little oversight by the former leadership at the department over the amount of money spent and over the bidding process in general. I get asked all the time what is happening with this investigation. I’m glad to see the legal process has started. The grand jury will either issue an indictment or not. We’ll see what happens.
Tourism is now under new leadership and conducted a much more transparent process in selecting a new restaurant management company to operate in our state parks. I’m glad to see these back in operation.
I attended a meeting at the VFW last week and got to visit with members there. We talked about the Talihina Veterans Center, which is scheduled to close Nov. 1. I again shared my disappointment in how this was handled. I was led to believe this closure would be pushed back until after the first of the year, so it’s disheartening to see it happening this soon. I understand the expense of keeping this facility open for just 11 residents at this point, but my heart is for the veterans, their families and the staff that will be displaced. I feel this could have been handled much better.
I also visited recently with Roy and Vanessa Hall who have set up a nonprofit to try to establish a homeless veterans’ shelter in Wilburton. I met with them about the need for these services. I called the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs last week to see what services they offer our homeless veterans, but I have not heard back from them yet. This is in the beginning stages. I hopefully will be able to provide an update soon on this project.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
