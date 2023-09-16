Its official, the governor has issued his “call” for a special session to look at tax cut proposals. We will convene Oct 3.
I am always ready to support any legislation that has the ability to cut the tax burden on Oklahomans.
In fact, during the last special session that the governor called, last year, the House passed a number of measures that would have lowered the tax burden. The Senate didn’t take those up, however. We’ll see what happens this go round.
We are at an all-time high as far as tax revenue in the state, and we have very healthy saving’s accounts, but recent data suggests some revenue streams may be on the decline. It will be interesting. I hope his proposals are something I can support.
I took some time this past Monday to remember the second most deadly attack on American soil, 9/11 will forever be itched in my memory. It seems like it was yesterday, when in fact it was 22 years ago. My hope is that we never have to witness another senseless attack on Americans.
Last week was “free fair week” in Latimer and Pittsburg counties. I had the opportunity to visit the one in Pittsburg County. The main thing I enjoy about these is the fact that anyone and everyone can find a category to compete in. These events restore my faith in our youth as we watch them in action in their various fields. Many of these top place winners will advance to state fairs to compete. This is a time-honored tradition that has changed very little since my youth. I hope it endures forever.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
