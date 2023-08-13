Just moments after the Legislature adjourned the special session last week, the governor filed a lawsuit against House and Senate leadership asking the state Supreme Court to nullify our veto overrides of two bills that would extend two tribal compacts.
The governor wants the court to rule that only he has the statutory power to renegotiate compacts with the tribes. Legislative leaders maintain they just want the governor to operate in good faith with the tribes in securing the best deal for all Oklahomans.
We’ll have to wait and see how the court rules, but previous rulings indicate they will not take the governor’s side.
In another lawsuit, the Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the statutory authority to build new turnpike alignments proposed in the Advance and Connect Communities and Economies Safely Statewide (ACCESS) Oklahoma’s $5 billion, 15-year long-range plan.
With this lawsuit behind them now, hopefully OTA can progress with their plans to provide additional on- and off-ramps on the Indian Nations Turnpike.
Three additional access points are being discussed; which should have a positive impact on economic development in this region.
In other news, I must say congratulations to Deacon James from Wilburton Schools on being named Jr. Champion Showman recently. Deacon and a group visited the Capitol last week where my office was able to issue a citation for this achievement.
Finally, as we strive to be No. 1 in all areas, a list was issued last week that caught my eye.
Apparently a group has been traveling around the state evaluating swimming holes, and of course Robbers Cave State Park came in at No. 1 for the best place to “skinny dip” in Oklahoma. Who knew such a hidden gem was in our own backyard?
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
