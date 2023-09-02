County Commissioners are elected officials just as I am. Seems of late, my office has received numerous calls about roads needing repairs.
I wish I could do something about this, but unfortunately, I have no control over commissioners. When I receive these calls, I do reach out to the commissioner involved and let them know, and I believe they are responsive. Sometimes, however, I feel like constitutes get upset thinking I care nothing about their roads.
I also have been involved on behalf of our local electric cooperatives dealing with the Oklahoma Broadband Commission concerning reopening applications to receive broadband money. The local cooperatives felt they had applied in a timely fashion, however some of the larger entitles requested the portal reopen as they did not have their applications filed. This did not end as I had hoped, and now more entities can apply for the same pool of money.
I had the opportunity to visit with OETA about the Talihina Veterans’ Center closing, I felt like this was the first time I really got to set down and share this event from my prospective. I really enjoyed being given the opportunity to discuss this issue from beginning to the ultimate end – the closure. I am still monitoring the care of our last 11 patients who still call this center home.
Finally, congratulations to Jennifer Woods on having the Wilburton Choctaw Senior Citizen’s Center named in her honor, I know Jennifer personally as well as professionally, and she truly has a servant’s heart.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
