Traveling on the road is a way of life for the band Good Looks – and that road is leading them to the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival.
Good Looks is in the lineup on the outdoor stage along with the bands hellogoodbye and Future Crib for the DRMF show set for Saturday, June 17, in downtown McAlester.
“We’re real excited,” said Tyler Jordan, the band’s lead singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist.
He noted that Good Looks initially performed in McAlester last September at Downtown 312 and were impressed with their audience and the friendliness of those who attended the show.
“When we were here in September, it was such a good time,” Jordan said.
Performances for the free concert featured in the June edition of Dancing Rabbit are set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday on the outdoor stage at the intersection of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
Following performances on the outdoor stage, music continues with DRMF After Hours shows at Downtown 312 with the Banditos and at Spaceship Earth Coffee with Dave Hause.
Jordan spoke with the News-Capital from the band’s van this week shortly after the group left Austin, bound for Little Rock, Arkansas and then a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.
Following their show in Nashville, the band is headed to McAlester for their Saturday night Dancing Rabbit Music Festival performance.
Good Looks won the title of Best Rock Band in Austin, an event sponsored by The Austin Chronicle and is touring behind the success of their acclaimed 2022 album, “Bummer Year.”
A followup album is already recorded, with a release date still pending.
Sharing the stage with Jordan are Good Looks band members Jake Ames on lead guitar; drummer Phil Dunne and relatively new bass player Harrison Anderson.
Components of the band’s sound include Jordan’s singing and songwriting, along with Ames’ lead guitar licks, backed by the rock-solid bass and drums rhythm section.
“I think that’s the key to the sound for sure,” Jordan said.
Ames has a distinctive tone to his guitar, which he adds to most songs, ripping out solos throughout the band’s shows. It’s a sound Ames has developed on his own, without overly-relying on an effects pedal.
“Some people are disappointed when they see his effects board,” Jordan chuckled, saying it’s a relatively simple affair.
Jordan used to stick with a Peavy guitar from the early 1980s for the band’s shows, but he lately he’s been favoring a D’Angelico hollow body that he expects to play in McAlester.
Not only are the members of Good Looks looking forward to performing in McAlester again, they’re also impressed with their fellow artists booked at the event.
“We’re really excited to be hanging out with the Future Crib group,” Jordan said. “And our manager is really obsessed with the Banditos.”
Jordan grew up in a small city on the Texas Gulf Coast, which was dominated by the petrol-chemical industry. Another Texas performer, Janis Joplin, grew up in a similar situation in Port Arthur, Texas, before moving to San Francisco and finding her initial fame as a member of Big Brother and the Holding Company.
“My grandfather went to high school with her,” Jordan said. “He was a senior when she was a freshman.” Jordan said his grandfather and Joplin weren’t close friends, but he knew who she was.
Although Jordan is the primary songwriter for Good Looks, some of the other group members have side bands of their own when Good Looks is not on tour or otherwise performing and they write for those groups.
What’s it like to win the highly-competitive Rock Band of the Year honors in Austin?
“It’s so surreal,” said Jordan. “It’s a big deal and it’s our hometown.” He said Good Looks has worked to reach the level the band has achieved.
“Once things got rolling, we rolled really hard,” he said.
Asked about the planned new album following the success of “Bummer Year,” with breakout songs such as “Almost Automatic,” Tyler said it’s on the way.
Will those attending the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival get a preview?
“We’ll do about half from “Bummer Year” and half from the new album,” Jordan said.
What can those attending the DRMF expect from Good Looks?
“I think we put on a compelling live show,” said Jordan. “We’re a pretty energetic band.”
