Another $1.5 million donation brings funding closer to the goal for a planned library renovation project.
The Fugitt Foundation recently committed $1.5 million to a multi-million renovation project at the McAlester Public Library that officials say will make the facility state-of-the-art.
“It was just a no-brainer,” said Tim Diehl, president of the Fugitt Foundation. “When we went and toured the library and saw the condition and just realized how many people this will really help, we were immediately on board.”
Fundraising toward the project started with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed with a matching $1.5 million donation from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, then an additional $1.5 million pledge from the city of McAlester.
Those pledges will be paid over five years at $300,000 per year.
The Fugitt Foundation recently pledged another $1.5 million to bring the total to $6 million, while the rest of the project will be funded through donations from individuals and smaller groups.
The Fugitt Foundation was founded roughly a decade ago in honor of Gary Fuggit, the late longtime businessman in McAlester and southeast Oklahoma.
Fugitt relocated to McAlester in 1965 to begin work with North American as an order buyer and married Ruyana two years later.
He joined his mother and brother as the owners and operators of the McAlester Hiway Lodge in 1968 and purchased Big Mac Tank Trucks in 1983 with success in the energy fluid management industry.
Gary also served for 35 years on the Board of Directors of First National Bank and Trust Company of McAlester and 20 years on the Board of Directors of First National Bank and Trust Company of Wilburton.
Foundation board member Sarah Lance said the Fugitts helped people in the community for years, including anonymously paying for high school students’ prom attire if they showed a desire to work hard to earn it.
Diehl said Ruyana comes from a family with a long history of success in ranching and they started the Fugitt Foundation roughly a decade ago to honor his memory and help their community.
“And one thing that’s big with our foundation is that we’re Christian-based,” Diehl said. “We really want to promote good Christian principles and help anything in the community, in McAlester, and southeast Oklahoma.”
Ruyana serves as executive director for the foundation, which has a five-member board and aims to invest in groups that build the community in McAlester and southeast Oklahoma.
Diehl said the board unanimously decided to make the donation that will warrant the Fugitt name over an entrance because members believe the project is a way to further promote the foundation’s mission in honor of the Fugitts.
“They believe that a true gift to charity is just about giving it and people not knowing, but in this instance, we just felt that as the foundation, it would put the name out there so we could continue doing things for the community,” Diehl said.
“We want to leave good footprints for our next generations that our community is serving,” Lance said.
The Fugitt Foundation donates to various national charities like the Parkinson’s Foundation, but focuses on helping local causes.
Lance said the foundation prioritizes projects involving churches, schools, sports teams, libraries and anything focused on children.
The foundation is also involved with King’s House, Shared Blessings and Hope House to work on the Community of Hope, a project adding transitional homes and foster homes in McAlester.
“There are so many things that are very near and dear to our hearts,” Lance said.
“And we want our money to stay where Gary and Ruyana made it, so McAlester and the entire southeast Oklahoma is where we are looking at projects all the time,” Diehl said.
Previous efforts to obtain a new library building shifted after SEOLS conducted a 2019 survey that resulted in patrons indicating they like the existing site.
Officials consulted with Tulsa-based KKT Architects, Inc. to draw plans to increase the library’s square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
Additional meeting rooms will host from four to 120 people and a conference room that will be available after hours.
Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library that will be cleared for parking expansion near a new main entrance on the building’s north side.
Inside the main entrance will be a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs — with stairways on either side of theater-type seating where some children’s classes and presentations can be held.
Friends of the Library donated land to the north that will become an expanded parking lot near the north entrance.
Organizers have said they hope construction starts in late fall 2023 and takes 12-16 months.
Organizers started a donation drive in November 2022 that continues for anyone looking to contribute.
Anyone from the public can donate to the project — as did former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh and others. Anyone can make a pledge by contacting the McAlester Public Library at 918-426-0930.
MPL offers an entrepreneurial database with various professional courses throughout the year, cutting edge programing, and expanded services in recent years.
SEOLS recently added a 30-feet-long Bookmobile to serve even more communities with scheduled stops that can serve more than 100 per day.
The system’s website, SEOLibraries.com, provides access to downloadable music, movies, magazines, newspapers and more.
