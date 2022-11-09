Today is the last day to determine which 12 pets will be in an upcoming pet calendar.
Voters overwhelmingly showed support for Hank the dog with 1,580 total through Thursday, followed by Sadey the cat with 1,000 votes.
Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals this week for voters to determine which 12 will advance to be featured in an upcoming calendar.
Voters will decide which 12 pets will be included in the calendar during the semifinal round Nov. 7-11.
Voters will decide from those 12 finalists which pet will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar during the final round of voting Nov. 14-18.
Each of the final two rounds will be in-person and mail-in voting with anyone being able to pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want featured in the pet calendar.
Anyone can purchase any amount of votes for any of the pets in the final round. Anyone can submit their vote and payment at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester or by mailing it in to P.O. Box 987, McAlester, OK 74502.
The following is the total votes through Thursday:
Hank the dog—1580
Sadey the cat—1000
Penny the dog—400
Orange-gee the chicken—400
Angel the dog—200
Brownie the dog—172
Louie the dog—144
Sadie and Fancy the dogs—120
Mabel Blue the dog—40
Luna the cat—20
Saber the dog— 12
Bear the rescue dog—0
Auggie the dog—0
Lulu the dog—0
Aspen the dog—0
Ranger the dog—0
Ginger the dog—0
Petunia the cat—0
Copper the dog—0
Roxy the dog—0
Hercules the dog—0
Nugget the dog—0
Sergei and Dimitrie the dogs—0
Lite the dog—0
Jackson the Lemur—0
Apollo the dog—0
The News-Capital started the pet calendar last year as fun way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. A portion of the proceeds from this project go toward purchasing needed items for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.