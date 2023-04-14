The filing period for six seats on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council and the office of chief begin next week.
Only one area council seat is up for election in July — District 11.
The seat is currently held by Councilman Robert Karr, who was first elected to serve the district in 2019 after defeating longtime councilman Bob Pate.
Other council seats within the tribe’s 12-person council that are up for election this year are Districts 1, 2, 3, 5, and 8 along with chief.
Gary Batton was appointed the tribe’s 47th chief following the retirement of Gregory E. Pyle in 2014. He won his election in 2015 and ran unopposed for the seat in 2019.
This year’s election filing period will begin Monday, April 17 and will run through Wednesday, April 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day.
Eligible persons who wish to file must do so at the Ibaiachvffa (Membership) Room #1251 at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters located at 1802 Chukka Hina in Durant.
According to the Choctaw Nation’s Election Code, a person may become a prospective candidate for an office by filing a notarized Declaration of Candidacy with the tribe’s Election Board Secretary on the designated filing days.
“At the time a Declaration of Candidacy is submitted it must be accompanied by a non-refundable filing fee of $2,500.00 for the office of Chief or $500.00 for the office of Tribal Council Member. The fee must be paid in the form of a cashier’s check or money order. Personal checks or cash are not accepted. The fee shall be made by certified check or money order payable to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” according to the code.
Along with the $500 payment for tribal council, a person must also meet five qualifiers to run for tribal council.
Must be a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and at least 21 years of age at the time he/she files for candidacy.
The candidate must possess no less than one quarter degree of Choctaw Indian blood as certified by an official Tribal Membership card and have been a resident in their respective districts for one year immediately preceding the election and if elected must remain a resident of the district from which they were elected during the tenure of office.
A candidate can never have been convicted of a felony by a court of competent jurisdiction.
“Employees of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and all its entities or anyone who serves as a contract employee or consultant, who meet eligibility requirements, may seek elective office. Prior to filing for candidacy for any election, such person must take a leave of absence or resign from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and may not return to work for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for the duration of the campaign or tenure of the office. If the employee wins the election, the employee must resign from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” according to the election code.
The same rules apply for the office of chief with two different qualifiers. A candidate must be at least 30 years old and a resident within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation for two years and shall remain a resident during the term of office.
Mail in ballots will begin to be mailed to registered voters on Sat. June 17 with the early voting on July 7 and the general election scheduled for July 8.
More information for prospective candidates and how to register to vote can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/elections.
