The McAlester Police Department said five juveniles were involed in a fight Friday at McAlester High School and that no weapons were involved.
MPD Det. Lt. Kirk Johnston told the News-Capital three MHS students were invovled in the fight with two "off-campus" juveniles.
"It was a fight amonst the five of them in a bathroom at the high school," Johnston said. "There were no weapons invovled."
Johnston said one MHS student was suspended with the two off-campus juveniles banned from all McAlester Public School properites.
"They were given criminal trespass warnings," Johnston said. "Those three were sent away from the campus. The two other students that were invovled were released back to the school, who were contacting the parents."
When asked where the two off-campus juveniles came from, Johnston said investigators believe the pair were brought to the campus by one of the students involved "to engage in this fight."
Audio recordings from the McAlester Fire Department obtained by the News-Capital through Broadcastify states medics were dispatched to the school due to the fight.
"They did not have injuries that required medical attention," Johnston said. The MPD spokesman also said no teachers were injured during the incident.
MPS Superitendent Robert Steeber said in an release sent via text message to parents and posted on social media said MHS administration "took quick action and conducted an investigtion."
"The school was not on lockdown," Steeber wrote. "But students were kept inside the classrooms until the incident was resolved."
The release states MHS returned to their regular schedule Friday morning.
